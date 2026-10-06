Baby Wave Sign to Saddle Creek with New Single This Fall

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Nashville's Baby Wave is announcing its signing to Saddle Creek. With the news, the trio is sharing their new single, 'The Scene Is Changing,' available everywhere now. Produced by Sebastian Kinsler of Feeble Little Horse, the track crashes from matter-of-fact verses into volcanic, grunge-caked choruses. The trio reckons with the East Nashville DIY scene that raised them, equal parts lament and love letter. 'The Scene Is Changing' captures a community in flux with an official music video shot at DIY spot Ryman 2, featuring local bands Impediment, McKay, Sabby, Soot, Superhero, Total Wife, and Venus and the Flytraps.

'You can spend your entire life on the outside, feeling like you'll never belong, and even if you do find 'the scene' for a moment in time, you can spend the rest of your life jaded or living in the past. Every scene is destined to bloom and fizzle,' book NOT brooke explains. 'I think it matters to honor that cycle for what it is. When we wrote this song, it felt like a character study, but now it rings truer than ever, and it makes me emotional every time. It feels like an ode to the ever-changing Nashville DIY scene.'

'This is one of those songs whose meaning keeps shifting,' multi-instrumentalist Gardner Gottsegen adds. 'I used to think it was about me, now I'm pretty sure it's about everyone else.'

Baby Wave has become a fixture of the DIY circuit over the past four years, cementing themselves as a band not to miss in East Nashville. Producing songs that bounce from genre to genre, today's release previews a bank of road-tested songs and marks their first new music since 2024, when they released the joint EP still life with fellow Nashville scenemakers Total Wife.

Baby Wave has played shows alongside Hotline TNT, feeble little horse, Annie DiRusso, Snõõper, and more. This month, they'll hit the road for a run of dates, kicking off October 6 in El Paso, TX at Lowbrow Palace with fers, before joining Swapmeet for stops in Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. For more information and updates on upcoming shows, follow Baby Wave on Instagram at @babywave.lol.

Baby Wave Live 2026

October 6 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace † (w/ fers)

October 14 – Chicago, IL – Schubas # (w/ Swapmeet)

October 16 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Monarch Tavern # (w/ Swapmeet)

October 17 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Toscadura # (w/ Swapmeet)

October 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool # (w/ Swapmeet)

October 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby's All Right # (w/ Swapmeet)

October 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda's # (w/ Swapmeet)

October 24 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd Music House # (w/ Swapmeet)

About Baby Wave

Baby Wave is a band that was built for and from their live show. The core trio, multi-instrumentalists book NOT brooke, Gardner Gottsegen, and Jakob Bibb, had been flitting between various projects around Nashville until a fateful Christmas party in 2021 pulled them together. From there, they made their name in the East Nashville DIY scene and eventually toured around the country, releasing a handful of experimental recordings along the way. The circle of artists that came up with them exists in total remove from Music Row, a tight-knit community stretched across tiny clubs like DRKMTTR and house venues like Ryman 2.

The band fully cohered a little further from home. In early 2023, a Halloween weekend of gigs in Athens, Ohio convinced the trio to spontaneously relocate north. They only stayed a few months before returning to Nashville, but the detour became crucial: writing and practicing daily, they figured out who they wanted to be, chasing a frenetic-then-beautiful, bleary-and-wild-eyed hybrid of slowcore, slacker rock, emo, and shoegaze.

Baby Wave's debut album will be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Cmod [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Cmod [Download Hi-Res]

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