Feeble Little Horse Announce 'bitknot' Limited Zoetrope Animated Vinyl
The Pittsburgh band announces tour dates across North America, UK, EU, and their first-ever Japan show.
Pittsburgh, PA's feeble little horse have announced a limited edition animated zoetrope vinyl of their acclaimed album bitknot. Zoetrope expert Drew Tetz (Keane, Lucius, Melody's Echo Chamber) brings feeble little horse's Lydia Slocum's artwork to life in the animated vinyl record.
The band is also announcing their first ever show in Japan in 2027, as well as a new date in London due to popular demand. The band will be taking their live show on the road through the end of the year.
feeble little horse surprise released bitknot in May via Saddle Creek. On the band's third full-length album, feeble little horse explore the tension between human connection and the isolating effects of capitalism, technology, and modern consumer culture. Sonically, they continue their exploration of making thrilling and unpredictable music, blending expansive arrangements, introspective lyricism, melodic hooks, dense noise textures, and precision drumming into a sound rooted in the early aughts but pointed toward something entirely new at the conjunction of IRL and WWW. Throughout bitknot the band contrasts the digital and the physical, questioning ideas of hyperindividualism and self-sufficiency while searching for new forms of interdependence and shared humanity.
'The album art is based on the coincidental core memory matrix, which was used in old computers to store memory / access information using 0s and 1s. Each core, or 'bit,' is accessed through the grid of wires, like a knot that stores secret details and memories.'
Tracklist
1. Doorway
2. Poison
3. Rewind
4. Shady
5. Dior
6. Paris
7. Cradle
8. Upside Down
9. Guts
10. Shopping
11. DMT
Tour Dates 2026
10/08 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
10/09 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/11 - Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall
10/12 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
10/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale
10/15 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/16 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis
10/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/04 - Madrid, ES @ El Sol
11/05 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3
11/07 - Milan, IT @ Arci Bellezza
11/08 - Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
11/10 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
11/11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
11/12 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
11/13 - Oslo, NO @ Blå
11/15 - Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin
11/16 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
11/17 - Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise
11/19 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
11/21 - Edinburgh, UK @ La Belle Angele
11/22 - London, UK @ EartH Hall - NEWLY ANNOUNCED
11/23 - London, UK @ EartH Hall - SOLD OUT
11/24 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
12/03 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
12/05 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
12/08 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's
12/10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
12/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
12/15 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box
12/16 - Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa
2027
3/11 - Tokyo, Japan @ SPACE ODD
Photo Credit: Eve Alpert | Download Hi-Res
Photo Credit: Eve Alpert | Download Hi-Res
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