Feeble Little Horse Announce 'bitknot' Limited Zoetrope Animated Vinyl

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Pittsburgh, PA's feeble little horse have announced a limited edition animated zoetrope vinyl of their acclaimed album bitknot. Zoetrope expert Drew Tetz (Keane, Lucius, Melody's Echo Chamber) brings feeble little horse's Lydia Slocum's artwork to life in the animated vinyl record.

The band is also announcing their first ever show in Japan in 2027, as well as a new date in London due to popular demand. The band will be taking their live show on the road through the end of the year.

feeble little horse surprise released bitknot in May via Saddle Creek. On the band's third full-length album, feeble little horse explore the tension between human connection and the isolating effects of capitalism, technology, and modern consumer culture. Sonically, they continue their exploration of making thrilling and unpredictable music, blending expansive arrangements, introspective lyricism, melodic hooks, dense noise textures, and precision drumming into a sound rooted in the early aughts but pointed toward something entirely new at the conjunction of IRL and WWW. Throughout bitknot the band contrasts the digital and the physical, questioning ideas of hyperindividualism and self-sufficiency while searching for new forms of interdependence and shared humanity.

'The album art is based on the coincidental core memory matrix, which was used in old computers to store memory / access information using 0s and 1s. Each core, or 'bit,' is accessed through the grid of wires, like a knot that stores secret details and memories.'

Tracklist

1. Doorway

2. Poison

3. Rewind

4. Shady

5. Dior

6. Paris

7. Cradle

8. Upside Down

9. Guts

10. Shopping

11. DMT

Tour Dates 2026

10/08 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

10/09 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/11 - Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall

10/12 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

10/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale

10/15 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/16 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis

10/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/04 - Madrid, ES @ El Sol

11/05 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3

11/07 - Milan, IT @ Arci Bellezza

11/08 - Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

11/10 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

11/11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/12 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

11/13 - Oslo, NO @ Blå

11/15 - Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

11/16 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde

11/17 - Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

11/19 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

11/21 - Edinburgh, UK @ La Belle Angele

11/22 - London, UK @ EartH Hall - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

11/23 - London, UK @ EartH Hall - SOLD OUT

11/24 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

12/03 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/05 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/08 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

12/10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

12/15 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

12/16 - Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa

2027

3/11 - Tokyo, Japan @ SPACE ODD

Photo Credit: Eve Alpert | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Eve Alpert | Download Hi-Res

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