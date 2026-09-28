SMUSH to Release I'LL ALWAYS WISH,, Album January 2027

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SMUSH, the Brooklyn-via-Vancouver band, will release their second album i'll always wish,, on January 22nd, 2027.

The band is composed of Emily Borrowman (bass/vocals) and Atley King (guitars), joined by the newly expanded lineup of Rudi Neubrander (drums) and Wilson Woods (keys). The lead single sees the band's sound evolve, weaving together pop melodies, drum-and-bass indebted drum programming, and beguiling shoegaze guitars, as Borrowman lyrically explores the instability she experienced immigrating to America.

The band draws inspiration from kindred spirit experimental shoegaze bands like Hotline TNT, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, and feeble little horse. Expanding their sound with the glitched-out electronic elements of their recent covers EP standards, i'll always wish,, elevates smush as a fully realized creative force.

'This album is an invitation to our fans to expand their scope of what they imagine this project being,' Atley King said.

smush are currently on an extensive U.S. tour supporting She's Green and will embark on headlining shows across the West Coast and Midwest in November.

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