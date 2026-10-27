Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BUFFALO TRAFFIC JAM sells out 2027 PICTURES OF YOU TOUR in two hours
The duo will headline Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and perform at venues including Minneapolis' First Avenue and Philadelphia's The Fillmore.
Breakout folk band Buffalo Traffic Jam—Frankie Cassidy and Nathan Ross—sold out their 2027 'Pictures of You Tour' in just two hours after tickets went on-sale last week. The tour includes the band's headline debut at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium (two nights) as well as stops at Minneapolis' First Avenue, Grand Rapids' GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Cleveland's Globe Iron and Philadelphia's The Fillmore among several others.
The new dates follow the 2026 leg of the 'Pictures of You Tour,' which featured sold-out shows across North America and Australia, including the duo's recent stop at Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club, where they were joined by surprise guests The Head and The Heart for a performance of the duo's breakout single, 'Fool's Gold.' Additional sold-out dates are set across the U.K. and Europe next spring.
The tour follows the release of Buffalo Traffic Jam's highly anticipated debut album, Pictures of You, in late July via Arista Records. Produced by Sam Westhoff, Carrie K, Ryan Hadlock, Joe Becker and Brian Elmquist, Pictures of You features 'Fool's Gold,' which was recently certified RIAA Gold, has amassed more than 150 million streams to date and reached #3 on the AAA radio chart. The new 14-song collection serves as a raw and vulnerable portrait of growing older, capturing the space between nostalgia and hope for the future through the deeply personal storytelling and timeless musicianship that have become hallmarks of the band's sound.
Cassidy and Ross first crossed paths in Bozeman as students at Montana State University. United by a love for storytelling and the raw beauty of acoustic sound, they began crafting music that reflects the vast landscapes of their current home state and the deeply personal experiences that shape everyday life. Following the release of their self-titled debut EP in 2024, the band has continued to build a devoted audience, making their festival debuts last year at Under The Big Sky and RedWest Festival before joining country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett on tour.
Since then, Cassidy and Ross have sold out their first headline tour, earned Billboard's March 2026 Chartbreaker title, surpassed 4.4 million monthly Spotify listeners, made their national television debut on CBS Saturday's 'Saturday Sessions', and earned recognition from Rolling Stone, Holler, Country Central, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more.
Pictures of You Track List
1. Hanging on Hope
2. Older
3. Too Young to Die
4. Buyin Dirt
5. Lonesome Memories
6. Pictures of You
7. Fool's Gold
8. Luckiest Man Alive
9. Graves
10. How to Breathe
11. Still Alone
12. I Don't Care
13. Daydreaming
14. Afraid to Fall in Love Again
Buffalo Traffic Jam Confirmed Tour Dates
October 27—Auckland, New Zealand—The Tuning Fork (SOLD OUT)
October 28—Auckland, New Zealand—The Tuning Fork (SOLD OUT)
October 31—Sydney, Australia—Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)
November 1—Sydney, Australia—Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)
November 4—Brisbane, Australia—The Fortitude Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
November 7—Melbourne, Australia—Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)
November 8—Melbourne, Australia—Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)
November 10—Fremantle, Australia—Metropolis Fremantle (SOLD OUT)
November 11—Fremantle, Australia—Metropolis Fremantle (SOLD OUT)
November 20—St. Petersburg, FL—St. Pete Country Fest 2026
November 21—Apopka, FL—Apopka Amphitheater
December 11—Missoula, MT—The Wilma (SOLD OUT)
December 12—Bozeman, MT—The Elm (SOLD OUT)
December 13—Bozeman, MT—The Elm (SOLD OUT)
December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex (SOLD OUT)
December 19—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT)
December 20—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT)
January 7—Cancun, Mexico—Out Of The Blue Festival
February 16—Omaha, NE—The Astro (SOLD OUT)
February 17—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
February 19—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue (SOLD OUT)
February 20—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)
February 21—Madison, WI—The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)
February 24—Cleveland, OH—Globe Iron (SOLD OUT)
February 26—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring (SOLD OUT)
February 27—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore Philadelphia (SOLD OUT)
March 2—Louisville, KY—Old Forester's Paristown Hall (SOLD OUT)
March 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
March 5—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
March 29—Stockholm, Sweden—Fållan
March 30—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller
April 1—Hamburg, Germany—Grosse Freiheit 36
April 2—Köln, Germany—Carlswerk Victoria
April 5—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)
April 6—Paris, France—Trabendo
April 8—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Victoria Warehouse (SOLD OUT)
April 10—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)
April 11—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)
April 13—Glasgow, U.K—Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
April 14—Glasgow, U.K—Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
April 16—Dublin, Ireland—National Stadium (SOLD OUT)
April 17—Dublin, Ireland—National Stadium (SOLD OUT)
April 23—Indio, CA—Stagecoach 2027
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