BUFFALO TRAFFIC JAM to Extend PICTURES OF YOU TOUR with 2027 Dates

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Breakout folk band Buffalo Traffic Jam—Frankie Cassidy and Nathan Ross—has added new 2027 dates to its sold-out 'Pictures of You Tour,' including the duo's headline debut at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium as well as stops at Minneapolis' First Avenue, Grand Rapids' GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Cleveland's Globe Iron and Philadelphia's The Fillmore among several others.

Tickets will be available for presale starting October 20 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Thursday, October 22 at 10:00am local time. To sign up for artist presale, visit www.buffalotrafficjam.com.

The 2026 leg of the 'Pictures of You Tour' included sold-out shows across North America and Australia, including the duo's recent stop at Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club, where they were joined by surprise guests The Head and The Heart for a performance of the duo's breakout single, 'Fool's Gold.' Additional sold-out dates are set across the U.K. and Europe next spring.

The tour follows the release of Buffalo Traffic Jam's debut album, Pictures of You, in late July via Arista Records. Produced by Sam Westhoff, Carrie K, Ryan Hadlock, Joe Becker and Brian Elmquist, Pictures of You features 'Fool's Gold,' which was recently certified RIAA Gold, has amassed more than 150 million streams to date and reached #3 on the AAA radio chart. The new 14-song collection serves as a raw and vulnerable portrait of growing older, capturing the space between nostalgia and hope for the future through the deeply personal storytelling and timeless musicianship that have become hallmarks of the band's sound.

Cassidy and Ross first crossed paths in Bozeman as students at Montana State University. United by a love for storytelling and the raw beauty of acoustic sound, they began crafting music that reflects the vast landscapes of their current home state and the deeply personal experiences that shape everyday life. Following the release of their self-titled debut EP in 2024, the band has continued to build a devoted audience, making their festival debuts last year at Under The Big Sky and RedWest Festival before joining country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett on tour.

Since then, Cassidy and Ross have sold out their first headline tour, earned Billboard's March 2026 Chartbreaker title, surpassed 4.4 million monthly Spotify listeners, made their national television debut on CBS Saturday's 'Saturday Sessions,' and earned recognition from Rolling Stone, Holler, Country Central, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more.

Pictures of You Track List

1. Hanging on Hope

2. Older

3. Too Young to Die

4. Buyin Dirt

5. Lonesome Memories

6. Pictures of You

7. Fool's Gold

8. Luckiest Man Alive

9. Graves

10. How to Breathe

11. Still Alone

12. I Don't Care

13. Daydreaming

14. Afraid to Fall in Love Again

Buffalo Traffic Jam Confirmed Tour Dates

October 27—Auckland, New Zealand—The Tuning Fork (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Auckland, New Zealand—The Tuning Fork (SOLD OUT)

October 31—Sydney, Australia—Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 1—Sydney, Australia—Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 4—Brisbane, Australia—The Fortitude Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

November 7—Melbourne, Australia—Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 8—Melbourne, Australia—Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 10—Fremantle, Australia—Metropolis Fremantle (SOLD OUT)

November 11—Fremantle, Australia—Metropolis Fremantle (SOLD OUT)

November 20—St. Petersburg, FL—St. Pete Country Fest 2026

November 21—Apopka, FL—Apopka Amphitheater

December 11—Missoula, MT—The Wilma (SOLD OUT)

December 12—Bozeman, MT—The Elm (SOLD OUT)

December 13—Bozeman, MT—The Elm (SOLD OUT)

December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex (SOLD OUT)

December 19—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT)

December 20—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre (SOLD OUT)

January 7—Cancun, Mexico—Out Of The Blue Festival

February 16—Omaha, NE—The Astro

February 17—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom

February 19—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

February 20—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe

February 21—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

February 24—Cleveland, OH—Globe Iron

February 26—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring

February 27—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 2—Louisville, KY—Old Forester's Paristown Hall

March 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

March 29—Stockholm, Sweden—Fållan

March 30—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller

April 1—Hamburg, Germany—Grosse Freiheit 36

April 2—Köln, Germany—Carlswerk Victoria

April 5—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

April 6—Paris, France—Trabendo

April 8—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Victoria Warehouse (SOLD OUT)

April 10—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

April 11—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

April 13—Glasgow, U.K—Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 14—Glasgow, U.K—Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 16—Dublin, Ireland—National Stadium (SOLD OUT)

April 17—Dublin, Ireland—National Stadium (SOLD OUT)

April 23—Indio, CA—Stagecoach 2027







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