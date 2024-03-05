BTS Star SUGA to Premiere Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE MOVIE in Cinemas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE will release the cinematic cut of SUGA│Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE, the electrifying concert film by Agust D, also known as SUGA of 21st century pop icons BTS.

Witness the spectacle on the big screen with exclusive global showings on Wednesday, April 10 and Saturday, April 13*. In addition to standard cinematic formats, ARMY can experience SUGA│Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE on the biggest screens worldwide in IMAX, the exclusive premium format partner on the film.

Tickets for SUGA│Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE are on sale beginning Tuesday, March 12 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT at sugathemovie.com. Visit the event website beginning March 12 for the most up-to-date theatre listings.

As the grand finale of his world tour, “SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL” marked the culmination of 25 concerts held in 10 cities, which captivated an audience of 290,000 throughout its run. With SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE, audiences will gather in cinemas globally to celebrate SUGA and to relive the encore concert encompassing his rich musical world and explosive energy, and to thrill at performances from special guests, BTS’ RM, Jimin, and Jung Kook.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said, "We are excited to collaborate once again with the HYBE team to bring unmissable SUGA's Seoul concert to cinemas worldwide. We are always astounded by the unparalleled passion and dedication of ARMY (BTS fandom) and the energy they bring to cinemas with each BTS-related project. We remain committed to bringing the leading K-pop events to the big screen and firmly believe that cinema is the best place for fans to join together on a global scale."

About SUGA:

SUGA (Min, Yunki) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. SUGA is globally known for his record producing ability with his own solid musical philosophy, constantly pushing the boundaries through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists. Since BTS’ 2014 Skool Luv Affair, BTS’ albums include tracks produced by SUGA.

Through his mixtapes under Agust D, SUGA also suggested his vision as an artist. He participated as a featured artist in music by international musicians such as Juice WRLD, Max, and So-ra Lee, and he also produced music for globally influential artists including Halsey, PSY, Epik High, ØMI and more.

Furthermore, SUGA participated in producing the remix version of Coldplay x BTS’ “My Universe,” an Original Soundtrack for HYBE’s original story 7FATES: CHAKHO called “Stay Live (Prod. SUGA of BTS),” a mobile game OST “Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS) [Original Soundtrack],” and Samsung Electronics Galaxy’s official ringtone “Over The Horizon.”

About BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.

They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.