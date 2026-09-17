BOILED IN LEAD to Play Final Show at Crooners in Minneapolis

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Boiled in Lead (BiL), the longest-running Celtic-punk and world-folk-punk band in the United States, is going on an indefinite hiatus, with one final show on Halloween at Crooners in the Dunsmore Room, Saturday, October 31, 2026. Tickets here.

Last year's King of the Dogwoods was released in March for the band's 43rd anniversary. The record has been critically acclaimed and become a fan favorite.

It's 2026, and everything that comes with it — and in spite of accolades and a resurgence in popularity, it was no match for health crises, ICE-y weather-related cancellations, and an economy that often feels like it's working actively against the consumer. Still, the record was a success, with sold-out shows and three new videos.

Boiled in Lead has always been an anomaly in the marketplace. Formed in 1983 — a groundbreaking year for the Minneapolis sound, when Hüsker Dü's Zen Arcade and The Replacements' Let It Be were both recorded, and Prince debuted the Revolution — Boiled in Lead put the punk in the hippie and the hippie in the punk. They combined Celtic and international sounds while channeling the power of The Stooges and the wit of King Crimson.

Here we are, a mere 43-1/2 years later. It's not crazy that the band is coming to a fork in the road — it's amazing they started in the first place, got popular, and stayed that way for the current lifespan of Chris Hemsworth. It's a feat worth acknowledging that such a singular sound could go on this long — and it's not really over, because it's going to echo with their legion of fans for years to come.

The Band

Violinist Haley Olson, the band's most recent addition, left in July, with the remaining members playing out their booked gigs as a trio through Halloween.

Vocalist Todd Menton continues to teach at The Center for Irish Music at Celtic Junction Arts Center, and to play in O'Shea Irish Dance's showband.

Drummer Morris Engel plays in the roots-rockabilly combo Kinda Fonda Wanda, and is a member of multiple other groups, including Retrofizz and the Vibro Champs.

Bassist Drew Miller, the one constant in this story, plays alongside Morris in Kinda Fonda Wanda, and is part of the upcoming 'Thistle and Rose' Balkan bagpipe project. He's one of the go-to experts in America on the intersection of punk, folk, and ethnic music, and also runs White Bear Lake Records.

The band would like to take this opportunity to thank all its many members of the band, past and present, especially the late David Stenshoel and Robin 'Adnan' Anders. A massive thanks to agent Craig Grossman, publicist Josh Mills, consigliere Chris Strouth, merch man Derek Kosky and Wikipedian Chris Bahn — and most importantly, to the Leadheads. 'You've all gone above and beyond to help us present this beast to the world, and we thank you from the depths of our soul.'

'Thig crìoch air an t-saoghal, ach mairidh gaol is ceòl' — 'The world may come to an end, but love and music will last forever.'

Be seeing you on Halloween at Crooners.

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