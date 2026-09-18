BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS' RASTAMAN VIBRATION Gets Salaam Remi Remix

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Fifty years after the release of Bob Marley & The Wailers' landmark album Rastaman Vibration, the celebration continues with a new interpretation of one of its most enduring tracks.

Available now, producer Salaam Remi's remix of 'Who The Cap Fit' brings a new sonic perspective to the Marley classic while honoring its enduring message. 'Who The Cap Fit (Salaam Remi Remix)' is available digitally worldwide now via Island/UMe.

Originally released on April 30, 1976, Rastaman Vibration became a defining moment in Bob Marley's career. The album marked his first Top 10 album in the United States, introducing an even broader audience to his singular blend of reggae, spirituality, and social commentary. Featuring classics including 'Roots, Rock, Reggae,' 'Positive Vibration,' 'Crazy Baldhead,' 'Johnny Was,' and 'Who The Cap Fit,' the album remains one of the cornerstones of Marley's catalog.

Produced during a pivotal creative period between the acclaimed Live! and the iconic Exodus, Rastaman Vibration was recorded in Kingston, Jamaica, and mixed in Miami, Florida by Aston 'Family Man' Barrett and Island Records founder Chris Blackwell. Upon its release, the album was met with widespread critical acclaim and was followed by extensive tours throughout the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, further cementing Marley and The Wailers as one of the world's most influential live acts. Performances from that tour can be heard on the previously unreleased live album Roots, Rock, Reggae: Live at the Hammersmith Odeon, available to order here.

As part of the album's 50th anniversary celebration, Rastaman Vibration was also recently reissued as a special limited-edition vinyl release. The collectible edition features a textured LP jacket that recreates the original hemp-inspired packaging and is pressed on exclusive Green Swirl vinyl, commemorating one of the most important albums in reggae history. The reissue can be ordered here.

Salaam Remi adds a new chapter to the album's legacy with his remix of 'Who The Cap Fit.' Known for his work with artists including Nas, Amy Winehouse, The Fugees, and others, Remi brings his distinctive production approach to one of his personal favorites from the Marley catalog.

'Just as many chunes the great Bob Marley left with us, 'Who The Cap Fit' has lyrics you didn't know you needed to hear until you do,' Salaam Remi shares. 'It's one of my favorite Marley songs, and I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to remix it!!!'

About Bob Marley

Bob Marley is not only the man who put Reggae on the global map, but a peacemaker and statesman in his native Jamaica, bringing together the country's warring factions. Today, Marley remains one of the 21st century's most important and influential entertainment icons - a symbol of unity - with his music and lifestyle having an indelible impact on new generations of fans globally. His legacy lives on through his lyrics, songs, and call to action.

The 2024 biographical drama and musical film, Bob Marley: One Love, opened at No. 1 in 13 major markets, including the U.S, U.K., France, Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, and Norway. The movie set box office records during its release, surpassing the $200 million mark and solidifying its place as a cultural and cinematic phenomenon.

In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity, with more than 66 million Facebook fans. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND is the longest-charting album in Billboard Magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album and second-longest charting album of all time overall. 'Three Little Birds' and 'Could You Be Loved' have both surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, making him the first reggae act with two solo songs to reach this milestone.

Bob Marley's legacy has been cemented with numerous awards and honors, including his posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, and Jamaica's Order Of Merit, recognizing his profound impact on music and culture worldwide. Marley's music continues to be recognized, as a newly recorded collection of his songs recently won the 2025 Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

From his first album to every new release, his music and influence continue to be an integral part of each generation's playlist.

For more information, visit bobmarley.com and on all social platforms @bobmarley.

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