BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS' ROOTS, ROCK, REGGAE: LIVE AT THE HAMMERSMITH ODEON Out Now

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Fifty years ago, Bob Marley & The Wailers headlined a four-night residency at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, England, spanning June 15-18, 1976, to kick off the second leg of their Rastaman Vibration tour. The prestigious booking was a risky move, with a ticket count five times of a usual Wailers show. They sold it out, and the group seized the moment with utter fire and precision, leaving reviewers grasping for words to describe what they'd witnessed. Bob's time had come.

For the first time ever, audiences can finally experience the magic of these seminal and sought-after shows with the release of the brand-new live album, Roots, Rock, Reggae: Live at the Hammersmith Odeon, out now, via Tuff Gong/Island/UMe. The previously unreleased 18-track album, newly mixed from the original multi-tracks, has arrived in multiple configurations, including 180-gram 2LP Vinyl, an exclusive limited edition 2LP Color Vinyl, 2CD, digital download and streaming at all DSPs and, where available, an ATMOS mix for the full 'you-are-there' concert experience.

A must-have for Marley devotees and newcomers alike, the album has been packaged with stunning graphics featuring photographs from the shows, a unique cover design that appears 'sideways' but folds out to full-body photo of Bob in his performance trance, custom labels, printed sleeves and a new essay by longtime Marley confidant and associate Don Letts, a.k.a. 'The Rebel Dread,' who shares his own in-person recollections of the residency. All elements are present in the standard 2LP set, which will be on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl, and the 2CD edition. The additional, limited-edition color vinyl release gets transparent Molten Lava Red (LP1) and Peridot Green (LP2), plus an exclusive mini-poster of the original Island Records advertisement promoting both the new Rastaman Vibration album and the European leg of Marley's tour, which launched with this four-night stand at the Hammersmith Odeon.

The residency proved to be a watershed moment for the group. Two years earlier, within months of Eric Clapton taking 'I Shot the Sheriff' to No. 1 in the U.S., Marley had answered with Natty Dread (1974), his first major statement for a widening international audience. Live!, recorded at London's Lyceum Theatre, delivered the breakthrough in late 1975, aided by the concert version of 'No Woman, No Cry,' which reached the U.K. Top 20 in early 1976. This growing momentum carried Marley into his celebrated June run at London's Hammersmith Odeon. In the weeks that followed, Rastaman Vibration became his first U.S. Top 10 album.

But, except for an incomplete bootleg, the answer to whether there were recordings of the moment remained elusive. (After all, Live! had been issued just six months earlier.) Remote tapes from the Island archives, separated into different facilities over the years, were only recently connected into the full experience. Roots, Rock, Reggae: Live at the Hammersmith Odeon curates the best performance of each song across four shows recorded June 16-18, 1976.

Among the album's many highlights are the rarity 'Bend Down Low,' which was performed only on the final night of the Hammersmith run; an extended, new-to-the-set 'Crazy Baldhead;' an improvisatory, deep bass rendition of 'Lively Up Yourself' – and then the finale, a revelatory 30-minute encore punctuated by a chilling 'War' and an intense, 12-minute 'Get Up, Stand Up,' in which Bob weaves a call to dance into a plea for unity.

'The event simply went off. It was just like Bob always knew it was going to happen: he was rocking.' – Chris Salewicz, from Bob Marley: The Untold Story

In the liner notes, Letts perhaps described it best: 'a theatre full of people suddenly sharing the same heartbeat.'

2LP/2LP D2C Tracklist

Side A

Introduction (0:28)

Trenchtown Rock (4:08)

Burnin' and Lootin' (4:31)

Them Belly Full (But We Hungry) (3:18)

Rebel Music (3 O'Clock Roadblock) (4:58)

I Shot the Sheriff (4:11)

Side B

Crazy Baldhead (6:05)

Bend Down Low (4:10)

Want More (6:38)

No Woman, No Cry (6:09)

Side C

Lively Up Yourself (7:47)

Roots, Rock, Reggae (5:29)

Encore Introduction (0:30)

Positive Vibration (3:35)

Rat Race (6:45)

Side D

War (4:16) /

No More Trouble (2:21)

Get Up, Stand Up (12:15)

2CD Tracklist

Disc 1

Introduction (0:28)

Trenchtown Rock (4:08)

Burnin' and Lootin' (4:31)

Them Belly Full (But We Hungry) (3:18)

Rebel Music (3 O'Clock Roadblock) (4:58)

I Shot the Sheriff (4:11)

Crazy Baldhead (6:05)

Bend Down Low (4:10)

Want More (6:38)

No Woman, No Cry (6:09)

Lively Up Yourself (7:47)

Roots, Rock, Reggae (5:29)

Disc 2

Encore Introduction (0:30)

Positive Vibration (3:35)

Rat Race (6:45)

War (4:16) /

No More Trouble (2:21) /

Get Up, Stand Up (12:15)

Digital Tracklist

Introduction (0:28)

Trenchtown Rock (4:08)

Burnin' and Lootin' (4:31)

Them Belly Full (But We Hungry) (3:18)

Rebel Music (3 O'Clock Roadblock) (4:58)

I Shot the Sheriff (4:11)

Crazy Baldhead (6:05)

Bend Down Low (4:10)

Want More (6:38)

No Woman, No Cry (6:09)

Lively Up Yourself (7:47)

Roots, Rock, Reggae (5:29)

Encore Introduction (0:30)

Positive Vibration (3:35)

Rat Race (6:45)

War (4:16) /

No More Trouble (2:21) /

Get Up, Stand Up (12:15)

Also Across the Marley Universe

While Rastaman Vibration celebrates one of the defining albums in Marley's catalog, the Bob Marley estate continues to expand his legacy through film, merchandise, and new cultural initiatives.

On August 29, the acclaimed documentary Reggae Girlz will make its digital premiere on Jolt.film, accompanied by a series of special screenings, with the first two taking place in London. Additional screenings are expected to follow.

Coinciding with the film's release, Zion Rootswear/Bravado will release an exclusive Reggae Girlz merchandise capsule, which will include apparel. The film's official soundtrack, Reggae Girlz: Movie Soundtrack, will be released on a limited-edition vinyl via Tuff Gong Collective. Lovingly curated by Cedella Marley, the soundtrack features nine handpicked songs, which sequenced together, captures and celebrates the undeniable spirit of Jamaicans, the love of their country and the energy of the Reggae Girlz team. Spanning multiple genres and decades, the soundtrack features offerings from Bob Marley, Cedella Marley, Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley, Skip Marley and Stephen Marley as well as emerging talent from Jamaica, a country long known for its rich musical tapestry. More details on the soundtrack will be revealed in coming weeks; fans can check the Bob Marley storefront for more details.

About Bob Marley

Bob Marley is not only the man who put Reggae on the global map, but a peacemaker and statesman in his native Jamaica, bringing together the country's warring factions. Today, Marley remains one of the 21st century's most important and influential entertainment icons - a symbol of unity - with his music and lifestyle having an indelible impact on new generations of fans globally. His legacy lives on through his lyrics, songs, and call to action.

The 2024 biographical drama and musical film, Bob Marley: One Love, opened at No. 1 in 13 major markets, including the U.S, U.K., France, Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, and Norway. The movie set box office records during its release, surpassing the $200 million mark and solidifying its place as a cultural and cinematic phenomenon.

In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity, with more than 66 million Facebook fans. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND is the longest-charting album in Billboard Magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album and second-longest charting album of all time overall. 'Three Little Birds' and 'Could You Be Loved' have both surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, making him the first reggae act with two solo songs to reach this milestone.

Bob Marley's legacy has been cemented with numerous awards and honors, including his posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, and Jamaica's Order Of Merit, recognizing his profound impact on music and culture worldwide. Marley's music continues to be recognized, as a newly recorded collection of his songs recently won the 2025 Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

From his first album to every new release, his music and influence continue to be an integral part of each generation's playlist.

For more information, visit bobmarley.com and on all social platforms @bobmarley.

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