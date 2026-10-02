BLEECH 9:3 Release 'TOURNIQUET' Single, Announce 2027 U.S. Tour Dates

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Bleech 9:3 have returned with new single 'Tourniquet,' which premiered as Jack Saunders' Hottest Record In The World on BBC Radio 1. Produced by Dan Carey (Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg) and mixed by Rich Costey (Bruce Springsteen, Arctic Monkeys), the track is available to stream and the accompanying music video can also be watched.

'Tourniquet' is already a crowd favorite, having been performed across the band's 2026 summer festival run, a period that included packed-out, euphoric, and critically acclaimed shows at Reading & Leeds, Electric Picnic, and more.

Alongside the new music, Bleech 9:3 confirmed the title of their forthcoming debut album: BLEED. A limited-edition version of the album is available until Tuesday October 6th via the band's store.

The band also announced a major run of 2027 live dates, including U.S. shows at New York's Mercury Lounge on January 21 and The Echo in Los Angeles on February 3. Their fall headline tour, including London's Electric Ballroom, is already completely sold out. Full tour routing is below.

November 2026

7th – Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, IS

27th – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)

28th – Joiners, Southampton (SOLD OUT)

30th – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (SOLD OUT)

December 2026

1st – Electric Ballroom, London (SOLD OUT)

3rd – Thekla, Bristol (SOLD OUT)

4th – Academy 2, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

5th – Arts Club Theatre, Liverpool (SOLD OUT)

6th – Foundry, Sheffield (SOLD OUT)

8th – Cluny, Newcastle (SOLD OUT)

9th – The Garage, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

10th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

11th – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

15th – Limelight 2, Belfast (SOLD OUT)

16th – Academy, Dublin (SOLD OUT)

17th – Cyprus Ave, Cork (SOLD OUT)

January 2027

14th - Eurosonic, NL

15th - Trix, Antwerp, Bel

21st – Mercury Lounge, New York, NY, USA

February 2027

3rd – The Echo, Los Angeles, CA, USA

12th - Laneway, Sydney, Aus

13th - Laneway, Gold Coast, Aus

19th - Laneway, Melbourne, Aus

21st - Laneway, Auckland, Aus

April 2027

21st – Chalk, Brighton, UK

22nd – Tramshed, Cardiff, UK

23rd – Academy, Liverpool, UK

25th – Olympia, Dublin, Ireland

26th – Limelight, Belfast, UK

28th – SWG3, Glasgow, UK

29th – Queens Hall, Edinburgh, UK

30th – Boiler Shop, Newcastle, UK

May 2027

2nd – O₂ Ritz, Manchester, UK

4th – Stylus, Leeds, UK

5th – O₂ Academy, Bristol, UK

6th – O₂ Academy, Oxford, UK

8th – O₂ Institute, Birmingham, UK

9th – 1865, Southampton, UK

11th – Junction, Cambridge, UK

12th – O₂ Kentish Town Forum, London, UK

18th – Trabendo, Paris, France

20th – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22nd – Lido, Berlin, Germany

Photo Credit: Taisei Sunakwa



Photo Credit: Taisei Sunakwa

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 21 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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