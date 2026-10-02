Madra Salach Share New Single 'Ribbon Factory' Via Island Records

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The Irish alternative folk six-piece Madra Salach have shared their new single 'Ribbon Factory' via Island Records, the first new song arriving after a summer that saw them hailed as one of the most exciting live acts in Europe.

'Ribbon Factory' is already a live show staple and fan favorite, and it carries that explosive energy into the recording, as frontman Paul Banks explains: 'Ribbon Factory is a song we've been particularly excited to share. It feels like a stepping stone for us into more lively and punky arrangements. We've been playing it live for over a year and that's really influenced the recording. It's a uniquely Irish song and is wrought with anger and despair.'

The single was recorded with producer Loren Humphrey — whose recent other credits include Westside Cowboy's It Goes On album, as well as Geese and Cameron Winter — in New York City.

The band will play their first-ever US shows this November. Starting the tour in Boston on November 2nd, they will play Philadelphia, DC, and then 3 sold-out shows in New York City before finishing the short run in Toronto. This will be the first time North American audiences will be able to see the band live following a summer of rapidly growing fanbase and rave reviews across the pond.

Having made a major impression across the Irish festival scene the previous summer, Madra Salach have taken that momentum to the UK and Europe in 2026. Their visceral, hypnotic live show is central to the band's identity, with audiences and critics alike responding to a sound that brings together traditional Irish music, experimental folk and a raw, contemporary energy.

'Ribbon Factory' is the first new song since their debut EP, It's a Hell of an Age, was released in January and reached No. 3 on the Irish Album Chart and Top 10 of the UK Official Independent Albums Chart. Both 'The Man Who Seeks Pleasure' and 'Blue & Gold' singles were playlisted by BBC 6 Music, while the band also recorded a celebrated Maida Vale live session for the station.

About Madra Salach

Madra Salach are Paul Banks (vocals), Adam Cullen (guitar), Jack Martin (mandolin/synth), Maxime Arnold (harmonium), Dara Duffy (drums) and Jack Lawlor (bass). Madra Salach met whilst playing in different outfits on the city's indie scene and bonded over a shared love of the Irish traditional canon which led to them playing impromptu pub sessions. Taking inspiration from the growing experimental folk scene in Ireland, the group added members, instruments and electronic elements to emerge with their own compositions, which are at the same time strikingly modern and written with a voice that could have emerged at any point throughout the last century.

Signed to Island Records UK, Madra Salach are building strong momentum through festival appearances, sold-out Ireland and UK headline tours and collaborations including upcoming album The Songs of Shane MacGowan out November 26 which includes Bruce Springsteen, Primal Scream, Lisa O'Neill among others.

Tour Dates

October 2 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

October 3 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ The Grove

October 6 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

October 7 - Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

October 9 - Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

October 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

October 13 - Camden, UK @ Electric Ballroom

October 14 - Camden, UK @ Electric Ballroom

November 2 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

November 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

November 5 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

November 6 - New York, NY @ The Mercury Lounge

November 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

November 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

November 12 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

December 5 - Waterford, IE @ Bank Lane

December 6 - Limerick City, IE @ Dolans Warehouse

December 10 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

December 11 - Belfast, IE @ Mandela Hall

December 12 - Galway, IE @ Leisureland

December 18 - Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue

December 19 - Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue

June 26 - An Mhí, IE @ Slane Castle*

June 27 - An Mhí @ Slane Castle*

*Supporting Fontaines D.C.

Photo Credit: Emily Lipson



Photo Credit: Emily Lipson

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