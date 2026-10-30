BLEECH 9:3 Cover THE CURE's 'Lullaby'; UK Tour Begins Next Month

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Bleech 9:3 have shared a cover of The Cure's 'Lullaby,' released via Interscope Records. Coinciding with Halloween weekend, the new cover of 'Lullaby' is tenebrous, stark, and unmistakably Bleech 9:3.

Of the song and new cover, the band say, ''Lullaby' brings fear to life through song in a way that has been hugely influential for us. As we headed into the writing process for Bleed, recreating it in our own style helped us explore new sonic directions. We wanted to pay homage to both the song and the band at this point in our journey.'

The release follows 'Tourniquet,' the band's biggest single to date, which premiered as Jack Saunders' Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1 and earned support from outlets like Kerrang! and The Line of Best Fit. Produced by Dan Carey (Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg) and mixed by Rich Costey (Bruce Springsteen, Arctic Monkeys), 'Tourniquet' offers another significant hint that their forthcoming debut album, Bleed, will be a seminal album of 2027.

Bleech 9:3 recently announced a huge run of 2027 tour dates, the bulk of which are now sold-out, including U.S. shows at New York's Mercury Lounge on January 21 and The Echo in Los Angeles on February 3 that sold out within minutes. The run also includes a stop at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum.

A regular on BBC Radio 1 and championed across the press spectrum, the Irish 4-piece are being tipped, talked-about, and hailed as the band of 2026. Their fall headline tour starting next month, taking in London's Electric Ballroom, is entirely sold out.

Tour Dates

November 2026

7th – Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, IS

27th – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)

28th – Joiners, Southampton (SOLD OUT)

30th – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (SOLD OUT)

December 2026

1st – Electric Ballroom, London (SOLD OUT)

3rd – Thekla, Bristol (SOLD OUT)

4th – Academy 2, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

5th – Arts Club Theatre, Liverpool (SOLD OUT)

6th – Foundry, Sheffield (SOLD OUT)

8th – Cluny, Newcastle (SOLD OUT)

9th – The Garage, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

10th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

11th – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

15th – Limelight 2, Belfast (SOLD OUT)

16th – Academy, Dublin (SOLD OUT)

17th – Cyprus Ave, Cork (SOLD OUT)

January 2027

14th - Eurosonic, NL

15th - Trix, Antwerp, Bel

21st – Mercury Lounge, New York, NY, USA (SOLD OUT)

February 2027

3rd – The Echo, Los Angeles, CA, USA (SOLD OUT)

12th - Laneway, Sydney, Aus

13th - Laneway, Gold Coast, Aus

19th - Laneway, Melbourne, Aus

21st - Laneway, Auckland, Aus

April 2027

21st – Chalk, Brighton, UK

22nd – Tramshed, Cardiff, UK

23rd – Academy, Liverpool, UK (SOLD OUT)

25th – Olympia, Dublin, Ireland (SOLD OUT)

26th – Limelight, Belfast, UK (SOLD OUT)

28th – SWG3, Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)

29th – Queens Hall, Edinburgh, UK

30th – Boiler Shop, Newcastle, UK (SOLD OUT)

May 2027

2nd – O₂ Ritz, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

4th – Stylus, Leeds, UK (SOLD OUT)

5th – O₂ Academy, Bristol, UK

6th – O₂ Academy, Oxford, UK

8th – O₂ Institute, Birmingham, UK

9th – 1865, Southampton, UK

11th – Junction, Cambridge, UK

12th – O₂ Kentish Town Forum, London, UK

18th – Trabendo, Paris, France

20th – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands (SOLD OUT)

22nd – Lido, Berlin, Germany

About Bleech 9:3

Dublin-born and now based in London, Bleech 9:3 are Barry Quinlan and Sam Duffy on guitar/vocals, James Quinlan on bass and Luke O'Neill on drums. Barry and Sam first met through a 12-step recovery program in Dublin, where shared experiences and creative ambitions led them to begin writing together and ultimately form the band.

Drawing inspiration from Radiohead, Deftones and Nirvana alongside contemporary influences including Fontaines D.C. and Sleep Token, Bleech 9:3 pair sharp melodies with heavy distortion and deeply personal songwriting. The band have spent the past year building a devoted following through relentless touring and a packed 2026 festival season, while earning recognition as one of the most talked-about new bands emerging from the UK and Ireland.

Having recently released their new track 'Tourniquet,' their biggest single to date, Bleech 9:3 gear up for their next chapter with debut album Bleed.

Photo Credit: Taisei Sunakwa







Photo Credit: Taisei Sunakwa

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