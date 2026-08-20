BIGBANG Release BiiiG Single, Launch World Tour XX: COSMOS Aug 21

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K-pop group BIGBANG has released their new digital single, 'BiiiG,' marking the group's 20th anniversary and their first new music in approximately four years. The release arrives just one day before the group kicks off BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR < XX : COSMOS > on August 21.

Released on August 19, 'BiiiG' quickly climbed to No. 1 on Korea's major music charts, including Melon, Genie, Bugs and VIBE, reflecting the continued excitement surrounding BIGBANG's return. On Melon, the track reached No. 1 on the platform's TOP100 chart within just one hour of release, further underscoring the group's enduring popularity.

The release arrives as BIGBANG celebrates two decades since their debut. 'BiiiG' showcases the distinct musical identity that has made BIGBANG one of K-pop's most influential groups, combining their signature rap and vocal styles with confident lyricism, playful wordplay, and a celebratory new sound.

The accompanying music video further captures the spirit of the group's 20th anniversary, bringing together vivid visuals and elements drawn from BIGBANG's history and identity. Set against a colorful, surreal backdrop, the video features a truck traveling through space, BIGBANG's signature light stick, and a set inspired by 'Sunset Glow,' the title track from the group's second full-length album. The members' commanding presence and glimpses of the choreography add to the celebratory energy of the video, which has already reached No. 1 on YouTube's worldwide trending and Trending Music charts.

The group will continue its 20th anniversary celebrations with the launch of the BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR < XX : COSMOS >, kicking off tomorrow, August 21, with a three-day run at Goyang Stadium. The world tour will span 19 cities and 33 shows across North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia, marking BIGBANG's return to the global stage for this milestone anniversary. Visit BIGBANG's official website for ticketing details.

Additional projects and activities will follow throughout the year as BIGBANG celebrates 20 years of music and their lasting impact on K-pop around the world.

Tour Dates

Fri, Aug 21, 2026 – Goyang – Goyang Stadium

Sat, Aug 22, 2026 – Goyang – Goyang Stadium

Sun, Aug 23, 2026 – Goyang – Goyang Stadium

Fri, Sept 4, 2026 – Oakland, CA – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Sat, Sept 5, 2026 – Oakland, CA – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Fri, Sept 11, 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sat, Sept 19, 2026 – Paris – Stade de France

Sat, Sept 26, 2026 – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat, Oct 10, 2026 – Taipei – Taipei Dome

Sun, Oct 11, 2026 – Taipei – Taipei Dome

Sat, Oct 17, 2026 – Singapore – National Stadium

Sat, Oct 24, 2026 – Hanoi – Mỹ Đình National Stadium

Sun, Oct 25, 2026 – Hanoi – Mỹ Đình National Stadium

Sat, Oct 31, 2026 – Sydney – Accor Stadium

Sat, Nov 7, 2026 – Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium

Fri, Nov 13, 2026 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

Sat, Nov 14, 2026 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

Sun, Nov 15, 2026 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

Fri, Nov 27, 2026 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Sat, Nov 28, 2026 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Sun, Nov 29, 2026 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Sat, Dec 5, 2026 – Nagoya – Vantelin Dome Nagoya

Sun, Dec 6, 2026 – Nagoya – Vantelin Dome Nagoya

Sun, Dec 13, 2026 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Mon, Dec 14, 2026 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Tues, Dec 15, 2026 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Sat, Dec 26, 2026 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome FUKUOKA

Sun, Dec 27, 2026 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome FUKUOKA

Sat, Jan 9, 2027 – Kuala Lumpur – TM Stadium Nasional

Sat, Jan 16, 2027 – Jakarta – Jakarta International Stadium

Sat, Feb 20, 2027 – Manila – SMDC Festival Grounds

Sat, Feb 27, 2027 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

Sun, Feb 28, 2027 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

About BIGBANG

BIGBANG is a boy group launched by YG Entertainment in 2006. Since the release of their debut single 'Bigbang,' the group has grown into a top-tier global act, producing numerous hit songs such as 'Lie,' 'Last Farewell,' 'Haru Haru,' 'FANTASTIC BABY,' and 'BANG BANG BANG.'

Dominating domestic and international music charts while sweeping grand prizes at major awards ceremonies, BIGBANG has earned recognition for the limitless capabilities of both the group and its individual members as musicians. In 2022, they released the digital single 'Still Life,' reaffirming their commanding presence across the global music market.

Transcending K-pop to become a cultural icon spanning live performance, fashion, and popular culture as a whole, BIGBANG has proven their worldwide influence by selling out world tours across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Reuniting to mark their 20th debut anniversary, the group recently announced their legendary comeback on the stage of the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the United States. Drawing an explosive response from the local crowd, BIGBANG proved that they still have what it takes. The group is now gearing up for a new world tour set for August, joining forces with YG Entertainment to further elevate their global standing.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

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