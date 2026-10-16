BIG GUY & THE VERY LARGE MEN Release RED DOOR Single

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Nashville songwriter James Droll, who performs as the frontman of Big Guy & The Very Large Men, has released a new single called 'RED DOOR,' featuring Abby Cates on background vocals throughout.

'Let's set the scene,' Droll said of the story behind the song. 'We're on the patio at Red Door Midtown, and my friend Megan is doing my star chart over a glass of cabernet.' The lead singer of one of Droll's favorite bands from growing up walks out of the bathroom looking, in his words, like 'he fell face first into a snowdrift.' It's July.

Residents of Nashville, especially those a decade or more into the so-called 'ten year town,' will recognize this story, or some version of it, from hundreds of nights out and about in Midtown Nashville and beyond. Droll has distilled it down to a perfectly melancholy, effortlessly catchy musical portrait. 'Nashville isn't where I thought I'd end up, but it's the devil I've known for the last ten-plus years,' Droll said. 'And it feels like home.' Known as one of Nashville's most distinctive queer voices, Droll has a knack for saying the quiet part out loud, and 'RED DOOR' extends that to include some inside baseball on how the Nashville scene often plays out.

'Industry plants grow

Smoking cheap reds

Which came first

The chicken or the egg?

Got the whole town talkin

But there's nothing more to say

It's a ten-year town

But you gotta pay to play'

'RED DOOR' is the latest single from Big Guy & The Very Large Men's upcoming EP, PERMADEATH, out November 13th. Since Droll's debut of the Big Guy project with the soft hands, hard times EP earlier this year, the Spotify Glow program alumnus always found time between releases, shows, and DIY creative endeavors to open his journal, sing into his phone, or ferociously type into his notes app, leading to this new collection of five stories on the PERMADEATH EP, each bringing listeners even closer inside the inner workings of Big Guy's brain.

PERMADEATH Tracklist

PERMADEATH

me, you, and her

RED DOOR

CHOKE

Brass Tacks

Catch Big Guy on Tour With She Returns From War and Maddie Medley

Nov. 14 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

Nov. 16 - The World Famous - Athens, GA

Nov. 18 - The Pinhook - Durham, NC

Nov. 19 - Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SC

Nov. 20 - Over Yonder - Savannah, GA

Nov. 21 - Seeker Coffee - Old Fort, NC

Nov. 22 - Cherry Street Tavern - Chattanooga, TN

Big Guy & The Very Large Men gives songwriter James Droll the platform to express the beauty, the danger, and the mess that comes with living an openly queer lifestyle in the epicenter of the bible belt. Having grown up in Pleasantville, Ohio, on a llama farm and with his family being deeply rooted in the evangelical church, it has been a journey to get to a place where Big Guy could even exist. Big Guy & The Very Large Men's debut soft hands, hard times EP, released in June of 2026, features artists Fancy Hagood, Swim Team (Bridey Costello and Daphne Browdy), and Maddie Medley.

Big Guy & The Very Large Men was named ACME's June Artist of the Month and debuted at Bonnaroo 2026, with a 4 month residency at 5 Spot recently coming to a close. James has opened for artists such as 21 Pilots, Noah Kahan, Joy Oladokun, Elohim, Greyson Chance, and Paper Route.

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