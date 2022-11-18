BANNERS Releases New Single 'Easy'

Liverpool native BANNERS, aka Michael Nelson, is back to announce the details for his forthcoming new EP I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not out January 13th via Nettwerk. Today, he has also released the tender new single "Easy".

Marking his first collection since the 2021 EP It's Gonna Be OK, which has since garnered more than twenty million streams since its release, I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not aims to cement the next bold step within his glittering career to date. Following his recent releases "Perfectly Broken", "Keeps Me Going" and "Happier", "Easy" is another incredibly warm and inviting swoon that highlights the bright and shimmering approach he lends to all of his work.

Speaking about the new EP, BANNERS said, "I experienced the pandemic mainly on my own and I spent quite a lot of that tearing myself apart in front of the mirror. I think, during that time, everybody's trauma surfaced in unexpected ways and this was the way my brain decided to do it. This EP is a mini celebration of me coming out the other side and being at peace with my imperfections. And being much happier because of that."

While adding about "Easy", "This is a song for the people that make your day just by being around. The ones that make life worth living and make you happier to be you. A song for the people that make everything better. It's also got a swear word in it which proves, beyond any shadow of a doubt, that I'm cool."

BANNERS also recently announced a UK headline tour, the Perfectly Broken tour kicking off in Scotland at Glasgow's Oran Mor on February 18th. The twelve-date tour visits key cities across the country including London's Scala on February 23rd. Full list of dates below. Tickets on sale HERE.

