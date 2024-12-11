BABYMONSTER to Headline First-Ever U.S. Shows in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



YG Entertainment's rising female K-POP group BABYMONSTER has announced their highly anticipated U.S. debut, set for early next year. Produced by Live Nation, the limited run of BABYMONSTER 1st WORLD TOUR shows include headline performances at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday, February 28, and the iconic Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, March 2.

The tour supports BABYMONSTER’s first full-length album, [DRIP], released on November 1, 2024. The album features nine dynamic tracks, including one of the title tracks “DRIP” which was composed by legendary rapper and singer-songwriter G-Dragon, a remix of their record-breaking pre-debut single "BATTER UP," and their fan-favorite single "FOREVER."

[DRIP] follows the success of BABYMONSTER’s record-breaking EP [BABYMONS7ER], released in April, which sold over 400,000 copies upon launch. The EP includes hits like "BATTER UP," "SHEESH," and "LIKE THAT," written for the group by global superstar Charlie Puth.

The U.S. announcement comes after BABYMONSTER recently revealed their Seoul tour dates, scheduled for Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26 at KSPO DOME, which will kick off their upcoming global tour.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting on Wednesday, December 18 at 3pm local time at livenation.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the post show send-off event, access to the pre-show soundcheck party, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

ABOUT BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER is a girl group under YG Entertainment, consisting of RUKA, PHARITA, ASA, AHYEON, RAMI, RORA, and CHIQUITA. Composed of multinational members from Korea, Thailand, and Japan, the group has captivated global audiences with their exceptional talents in vocals, rap, performance, and visuals, earning them the name as "MONSTER ROOKIE".

The group officially debuted on April 1st, 2024, with their first EP [BABYMONS7ER], following the release of their pre-debut singles "BATTER UP" and "Stuck In The Middle". The album broke records for first-week sales by a debut girl group, while title track "SHEESH" achieved significant milestones, including charting on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global Chart for 71 consecutive days and remaining on the Billboard Global 200 for 14 weeks, Billboard Global Excl. U.S. for 18 weeks.

BABYMONSTER made a rapid comeback with their first full-length album [DRIP] on November 1st, 2024, following their single "FOREVER". The album debuted at No. 149 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Title track DRIP reached No. 16 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 30 on the Billboard Global 200, setting new personal records for the group. Recognized as one of the "Most Promising K-pop Rookies of 2024" by Billboard, the group’s success continues to grow.

The group’s impact extends to YouTube, solidifying status as "Next Generation YouTube Queens". Their debut track "SHEESH" set a new K-pop girl group debut record, reaching 24-hour views of 24.41 million, followed by 100 million views in 10 days, 200 million views in 33 days, and 300 million views in 186 days. Their latest hit "DRIP" is also surpassed 100 million views in 21 days with the group’s official YouTube channel amassing over 7.69 million subscribers.

BABYMONSTER’s global reach is steadily expanding. Successfully wrapping up their first fan meeting tour across seven Asian cities and performing at Japan's biggest music festival, 'Summer Sonic 2024,' they continue to make global strides as YG's next-generation girl group. In 2025, the group plans to launch their first world tour, connecting with fans around the globe and solidifying their position as a leading force in K-pop.

Photo Credit: YG Entertainment

