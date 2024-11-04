Ava Max Brings the Holiday Magic With New Song '1 Wish'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum artist and global superstar Ava Max ushers in the holiday season with "1 Wish," an undeniable modern-day classic and holiday original, out now on all platforms now.

"1 Wish" follows her recent collaboration with the GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and producer David Guetta and 80's synthpop band Alphaville, "Forever Young." The song debuted in Ibiza last week, where she performed live to thousands of fans on the legendary Mediterranean island, and follows an incredible 2024, filled with an unstoppable string of dance-pop hits from the chart-topping artist, including "Spot A Fake," "My Oh My" and Kygo + Ava Max's "Whatever," which has already earned over 150M global streams and has reached top 10 in several countries since its release.

About Ava Max

In 2023 Ava Max released her acclaimed sophomore album, Diamonds & Dancefloors. The album - which followed Ava's RIAA Platinum-certified blockbuster debut, 2020's Heaven & Hell - is highlighted by such passionately self-assured singles as "Ghost," "One of Us," "Cold As Ice," "Dancing's Done," "Weapons," "Maybe You're The Problem," and "Million Dollar Baby," the latter of which is joined by an official music video, directed by Andrew Donoho (Khalid, Janelle Monae, Paul McCartney), currently boasting over 44M views HERE. In addition, her worldwide #1, RIAA Platinum-certified collaboration with Tiësto, "The Motto," with the official music video amassing over 179M views HERE.

Ava also released "Choose Your Fighter" which was among the fan favorites featured on Barbie The Album, Atlantic Records' GRAMMY Award-winning, worldwide chart-topping musical companion to the critically acclaimed Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. In addition, 2023 saw Ava partner with Brazilian DJ Alok for the global dance hit, "Car Keys (Ayla)," joined by an official companion video streaming HERE. Last year also saw Ava embark on her biggest world tour to date, with a sold out EU/UK run including stops in the UK, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Spain, and Finland. North American dates were highlighted by stops at such vaunted venues as New York's Irving Plaza and Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre.

