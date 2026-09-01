Austin Symphony Orchestra to Open Season With BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE

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The Austin Symphony Orchestra will open its 2026-2027 season with BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE, featuring violinist Geneva Lewis. The performances mark the beginning of conductor Peter Bay's final season with the Austin Symphony Orchestra.

The program includes Geneva Lewis performing Brahms' Violin Concerto, along with Sibelius' Fifth Symphony. Performances take place Friday, September 11 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. at The Long Center's Dell Hall.

Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1225.

Event Details

Friday, September 11 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m.

The Long Center's Dell Hall

Geneva Lewis, violin

Peter Bay, conductor

Upcoming Austin Symphony Orchestra Events

As part of the Butler Pops Series, on October 16 & 17, the 1989 film Batman will be screened with Danny Elfman's score performed live by the Austin Symphony Orchestra. Audience members are invited to come dressed as their favorite DC Superhero. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1233.

A special Halloween event featuring Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf will take place Sunday, October 18, with pre-concert activities and costumes encouraged. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/1238/1274.

As part of the Masterworks Series, Jamie Bernstein, daughter of Leonard Bernstein, will guide a program centered on marriage and partnership, featuring Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti alongside music by Strauss, Saint-Saëns, and Mendelssohn. Performances are scheduled for Friday, October 23 and Sunday, October 25. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1226.

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