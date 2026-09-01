Juilliard Jazz to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Apollo Collaboration

Juilliard Jazz has revealed its 2026-27 season, featuring performances throughout New York City and programming that explores major figures, movements and eras in jazz history.

The season will include a centennial celebration of Miles Davis, a series of Davis programs at The Apollo, concerts devoted to artists including Count Basie, Nina Simone, Charles Mingus and Frank Sinatra, and a 25th anniversary concert bringing together the past, present and future of Juilliard Jazz.

See the season lineup below.

Juilliard Convocation

September 2 at 4:30 p.m. | Livestream

Juilliard's 2026-27 season begins with its annual Convocation, available via livestream.

Jazz on the Plaza – Back to School Edition: Juilliard Jazz Ensemble

September 3 at 12:30 p.m. | Saint Peter's Church

The Juilliard Jazz Ensemble will perform as part of the Jazz on the Plaza series at Saint Peter's Church.

Opening Night: A Centennial Celebration of Miles Davis

September 16 at 7:30 p.m. | Peter Jay Sharp Theater

Juilliard Jazz will mark the centennial of Miles Davis with an opening-night celebration at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater.

Juilliard Outdoors: PLAZAWORK 2026

September 19 at 11 a.m. | Hearst Plaza, Lincoln Center

Juilliard Jazz will participate in PLAZAWORK 2026 at Lincoln Center's Hearst Plaza.

Closing Night With Juilliard Music, Dance, and Drama

September 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Peter Jay Sharp Theater

Artists from Juilliard's music, dance and drama divisions will come together for the closing-night program.

Federal Government and States' Rights: The Music of Jelly Roll Morton and Joe Oliver

October 6 at 7:30 p.m. | Paul Hall

Juilliard Jazz Small Ensembles will explore the music of Jelly Roll Morton and Joe Oliver.

Count Basie and the Blue Devils

October 16 at 7:30 p.m. | Peter Jay Sharp Theater

The Juilliard Jazz Orchestra will present a program centered on Count Basie and the Blue Devils.

Jazz Music of the 1970s: Don Pullen, Charles Tolliver, John Hicks, and Thad Jones

October 19 at 7 and 9 p.m. | Dizzy's Club

Juilliard Jazz Ensembles will explore jazz of the 1970s through the music of Don Pullen, Charles Tolliver, John Hicks and Thad Jones.

25th Anniversary: Alumni Compositions

October 25 at 3 p.m. | Paul Hall

Juilliard Jazz Ensembles will celebrate the program's 25th anniversary with a concert devoted to compositions by alumni.

Swing Remix Dance Party

November 7 at 8 p.m. | Good Shepherd Church

The Juilliard Jazz Orchestra will provide the music for a Swing Remix Dance Party.

Our Jazz Singers: Betty Carter, Nina Simone, and Jon Hendricks

November 8 at 3 p.m. | Paul Hall

Juilliard Jazz Small Ensembles will celebrate the music of vocalists Betty Carter, Nina Simone and Jon Hendricks.

Juilliard at The Apollo: Birth of the Cool

November 17 at 7:30 p.m. | The Apollo Stages at The Victoria

Juilliard's Miles Davis celebration will continue at The Apollo with a program centered on Birth of the Cool.

Juilliard at The Apollo: Filles de Kilimanjaro and Bitches Brew

November 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. | The Apollo Stages at The Victoria

The Apollo residency will continue with performances exploring Miles Davis' Filles de Kilimanjaro and Bitches Brew.

Juilliard at The Apollo: Kind of Blue

November 20 at 7:30 p.m. and November 21 at 2:30 p.m. | The Apollo Stages at The Victoria

Juilliard Jazz will conclude the run with performances devoted to Davis' landmark Kind of Blue.

The Sound of the Blues: Sacred and Secular

December 1 at 7:30 p.m. | Paul Hall

Juilliard Jazz Ensembles will explore sacred and secular traditions within the blues.

Juilliard Orchestra and Juilliard Jazz Orchestra Conducted by David Robertson

December 14 at 7:30 p.m. | David Geffen Hall

David Robertson will conduct the Juilliard Orchestra and Juilliard Jazz Orchestra in a joint performance at David Geffen Hall.

January 21 at 7:30 p.m. | Peter Jay Sharp Theater

The Juilliard Jazz Orchestra will celebrate the big band vocal tradition with music associated with Peggy Lee, Anita O'Day, Joe Williams and Frank Sinatra.

Juilliard Jazz Piano Studio

January 31 at 3 p.m. | Paul Hall

Juilliard Jazz Piano Studio musicians will take the stage at Paul Hall.

The Music of Carla Bley and Herbie Nichols

February 9 at 7:30 p.m. | Paul Hall

Juilliard Jazz Ensembles will perform music by Carla Bley and Herbie Nichols.

The Music of Charles Mingus, Gil Evans, and Gerry Mulligan

February 24 at 7:30 p.m. | Peter Jay Sharp Theater

The Juilliard Jazz Orchestra will explore works by Charles Mingus, Gil Evans and Gerry Mulligan.

The Music of Bheki Mseleku

March 15 at 7 and 9 p.m. | Dizzy's Club

Juilliard Jazz Ensembles will perform the music of South African jazz musician and composer Bheki Mseleku.

Future Stages Festival: Music in Imaginary Spaces

March 17 at 8 p.m. | Rosemary and Meredith Willson Theater

Juilliard Jazz will participate in the Future Stages Festival with Music in Imaginary Spaces.

Bossa Nova and Flamenco Music

March 21 at 5:30 p.m. | Birdland Theater

Juilliard Jazz Ensembles will turn to bossa nova and flamenco for a performance at Birdland Theater.

Future Stages Festival: Sonic Architectures

March 25-26 at 8 p.m. | Rosemary and Meredith Willson Theater

The Future Stages Festival programming will continue with Sonic Architectures.

Soul Jazz Music: Les McCann and Eddie Harris

March 30 at 7:30 p.m. | Paul Hall

Juilliard Jazz Ensembles will celebrate soul jazz through the music of Les McCann and Eddie Harris.

25th Anniversary Concert: Past, Present, and Future

April 10 at 7:30 p.m. | Alice Tully Hall

The Juilliard Jazz Orchestra will mark Juilliard Jazz's 25th anniversary with Past, Present, and Future at Alice Tully Hall.

The Real Bebop

April 18 at 3 p.m. | Paul Hall

Juilliard Jazz Ensembles will present The Real Bebop at Paul Hall.

Dizzy's Big Bands

May 6-8 at 7 and 9 p.m.; May 9 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. | Dizzy's Club

The Juilliard Jazz Orchestra will close out the listed season programming with Dizzy's Big Bands, presented across four days at Dizzy's Club.

More on The Juilliard School Recent Articles DŌNUM STRING QUARTET Named Juilliard's New Graduate Resident Quartet

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming