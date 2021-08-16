Audius Is the First Music Streaming Service To Allow Sharing Directly to TikTok

Audius, fresh off achieving the major milestone of 5 million monthly active users, is announcing that they're among the first Tiktok Sound Kit partners, a synergistic product integration that will allow musicians to share their work across both platforms effortlessly.



With this integration, Audius, the community-owned decentralized music protocol that is now the largest decentralized consumer blockchain app, is now also the first DSP to launch with TikTok Sounds. The feature officially went live this morning for all Audius community members.



"We're proud to be one of the earliest launch partners for TikTok Sounds and to give the artists on Audius a chance to increase their exposure even more," said Forrest Browning, Audius Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "We have a great community and we're thrilled to give them easy access to share their music to TikTok Sounds."



The 100,000+ artists on Audius are now one click away from reaching TikTok's estimated 1 billion+ users. The entire process, which simply consists of uploading a track and clicking "Share to Tiktok", takes less than a minute. Tracks can then be played behind their own videos and are available to be selected by the entire TikTok user community.



Audius currently boasts an impressive lineup of headlining artists that will surely gain some traction from this new feature, including Skrillex, Weezer, deadmau5, Russ, Mike Shinoda, Diplo, Madeintyo, Odesza, Disclosure, Alina Baraz, and Wuki.



"A lot of times artists can get in their own head and feel like they're stuck. I think that having all of these new avenues is amazing for creativity," said Wuki, an artist/producer who boasts more than 400,000 followers and 5.6 million likes on TikTok. "Knowing that any track has the potential to pop off motivates me to be more productive and keep grinding."



TikTok Sounds is available on desktop and mobile. Download the Audius app to get started.