Atropolis Announces New Album TIME OF SINE

Atropolis has dropped his newest single "Gozala" with Los Rakas. The track premiered on Gozamos. Atropolis is set to release his upcoming album "Time of Sine" on July 24th via Wonderwheel Recordings.

"Gozala" featuring Los Rakas is a sign of our times with a message of positivity for humanity and respect for nature. Not often in this category of music can you find such an uplifting message. "Gozala la vida (enjoy the life), Harmonia por al mundo (harmony for the world), alegria por tu mente (happiness for the mind)."

Atropolis has spent the past decade teaching music production, releasing music, studying and working with sounds ranging from his own Greek-Cypriot heritage to other diverse musical cultures in Colombia, India, Mexico, Ghana and South Africa. With a degree in music composition and ethnomusicology, Atropolis is Adam's alter ego that explores international styles of music fused with a diverse range of contemporary electronic genres. Growing up, Adam's after school jazz program at Queens College greatly influenced his improvisational, compositional, and rhythmic approach to music production. His instructors at Queens College introduced a focused study on Thelonious Monk's repertoire, which still resonates throughout Adam's approach to playing his primary instrument, the piano. Parallel to these teenage musical moments, Adam was introduced to composition using Sibelius, and Digital Performer, where Atropolis got his first chops in music production using digital audio workstations.

His upcoming album, "Time of Sine," is due on Wonderwheel Recordings in July 24, 2020.

