Asking Alexandria Share Two Tracks From Upcoming EP 'WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES'

As ASKING ALEXANDRIA prepare to hit the road on the second leg of their critically praised “All My Friends” headlining U.S. tour from September 24 through November 2, the British rock luminaries have shared news of a new EP. Due October 18 via Better Noise Music, the digital EP will include remixed versions of popular tracks from their recent 2023 album, WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? Pre-save WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES at https://askingalexandria.ffm.to/wdwgfhremixesep.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA have shared the first listen to two new tracks from the EP today, September 20. The “modern day, hook-laden” (Kerrang!) song “Let Go”—the third highest-streaming track on WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? which has nearly 8 million overall streams and over 1.3 million video views—gets a remixed touch from up-and-coming LA-based producer kodeblooded. Watch its music video streaming below.

The band has also released a remixed version of fan-favorite track “Bad Blood” from viral Indonesian DJ group Weird Genius. The group broke Spotify's record for the #1 longest charting local song for six consecutive weeks on Spotify Indonesia's Top 50 charts for their hit single “Lathi” in 2020. Stream the “Bad Blood (Weird Genius Remix)” digitally HERE.

The WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES EP also includes “Dark Void (Sullivan King Remix)” which was included on ASKING ALEXANDRIA's DARK VOID EP in January surrounding “Blue Monday”—the most depressing day of the year—to correlate with the track's theme surrounding overcoming depression and mental health battles. See the full WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES track listing below.

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES Track Listing:

1. Bad Blood (Weird Genius Remix) (3:17)

2. Let Go (kodeblooded Remix) (3:14)

3. Nothing Left (Cass Dillon Remix) (3:14)

4. Where Do We Go From Here? (Fairlane Remix) (3:39)

5. Where Do We Go From Here? (4:09)

6. Dark Void (Sullivan King Remix) (3:09)

7. Holding On To Something More (3:24)

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? saw ASKING ALEXANDRIA achieve their second-ever #1 Active Rock radio single with the genre-blending “Psycho.” Described as “a masterful fusion of hard rock personality with vulnerability” that “never loses sight of the infectious and anthemic nature of its songwriting,' (Riff Magazine) WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? is a culmination of the band's career, melding their signature sound with experimental electronics. Produced and mixed by Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, From First To Last), the album has accumulated over 43 million streams and its music and lyric videos have garnered more than 5 million YouTube views to date. Find WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? on CD, cassette, vinyl, and/or digital download at https://askingalexandria.ffm.to/wdwgfh

ASKING ALEXANDRIA have established themselves as one of the most important rock bands of this generation through years of hard touring, supporting massive bands like Breaking Benjamin, Shinedown, Slipknot, Godsmack, and Korn; co-headlining with Nothing More, Black Veil Brides and The HU, and headlining multiple head-turning treks. The second-leg of their headlining “All My Friends” tour will feature support from Memphis Mayfire, The Word Alive, and Archers. Tickets and VIP meet & greet packages are available now at www.askingalexandria.com. See all upcoming appearances listed below.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA 2024 TOUR DATES

9/24 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District #

9/25 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club – The Rave Hall #

9/27 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue #

9/28 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre #

9/29 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

10/1 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues – Chicago #

10/2 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom #

10/4 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's #

10/5 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland #

10/6 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza #

10/8 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live #

10/9 Portland, ME @ Aura #

10/11 New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place #

10/12 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony #

10/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts #

10/15 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex – Piedmont Hall #

10/16 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

10/18 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal #

10/19 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^

10/20 Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

10/22 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

10/23 Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom #

10/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel #

10/26 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson #

10/27 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues #

10/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco #

10/30 Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre #

11/1 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

11/2 Chico, CA @ Senator Theater #

12/10 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro %

12/12 Dublin, IE - 3Arena %

12/16 London, UK - The O2 %

# with Memphis Mayfire, The Word Alive & Archers

^ no Memphis Mayfire

* no Archers

% with Falling In Reverse, Our Last Night & Tech N9NE

ABOUT BETTER NOISE MUSIC

BETTER NOISE MUSIC is the premiere independent music label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation, and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Music founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, Nothing More, The HU, From Ashes To New, Cory Marks, and Fire From The Gods. Partnering with FUGA, AMPED, and Membran, the company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. The label was named Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2022. The label has made history by ranking as the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint for five years in a row (2018-2022).

