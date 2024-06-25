Ashley Cooke Sets 'Your Place Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off of scoring her first No. 1 hit at Country radio with “your place,” Ashley Cooke is setting the stage for her headlining your place Tour, kicking off on Oct. 23 in Seattle, Wash..The Big Loud / Back Blocks Music Country songstress will headline 17 cities nationwide – with more to be announced soon – joined by special guest Greylan James. General onsale begins this Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. CT at ashleycooke.com.

“Is it October yet? I can't WAIT for this tour celebrating 'your place' and all that's happened since my first tour!” shares Cooke. “The shot in the dark Tour holds some of my all time favorite memories so of course, my band and I can't wait to get out there and make some more. This new set will have a lot of fun surprises arrangement wise and also a few sneak peaks at brand new unreleased music. Counting down the days!”

Cooke's “feel good, I don't need you anthem” (Holler) reached No. 1 on Country Aircheck/MediaBase this week, making “your place” the second single to reach No.1 from a female artist at Country radio in 2024. Cooke is also the highest charted solo female in 2024 on Billboard Country Airplay, peaking at No. 2 this week. The trajectory of “your place” claiming the top spot took the “promising Nashville up-and-comer” (Los Angeles Times) a short 26 weeks from debut to peak, tying her as the second fastest growing solo female debut single on Country Aircheck/MediaBase in the last 10 years.

The career milestone came just days after Cooke's feature on Brantley Gilbert's track “Over When We're Sober” released to Country radio on 6/20 for immediate airplay before releasing universally on 6/21. The duet impacted Country radio yesterday (6/24) at No. 31 and No. 41 on Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/MediaBase charts respectively – the most-added single of the week – crediting Cooke with two of the top three gainers on Country Aircheck/MediaBase this week.

Earlier this year, “your place” earned Cooke her first-ever CMT Music Award win for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year. The music video for “your place,” directed by ACM and CMA award-winner Justin Clough, captures the essence of the song's raw emotions, showcasing Cooke's autobiographical journey of moving forward and reclaiming her independence after a toxic breakup. As her intrusive ex persistently crosses boundaries that no longer concern him, Cooke draws a firm line – “her current situation is none of his damn bizness” (MusicRow).

The Fla. native's first full-length headlining tour in 2023, the shot in the dark Tour, saw Cooke performing over 33 shows nationwide. Throughout her career, Cooke has shared the stage with Country juggernauts such as Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Brett Young, Jordan Davis and many more. Before kicking off the your place Tour, you can find Cooke thrilling fans on the U.S. leg of Jordan Davis' DAMN GOOD TIME Tour throughout the summer after completing its European leg this past spring.

As her palpable momentum grows, the MusicRow Discovery Artist of the Year and Next Big Thing will appear at some of the Country's hottest festivals including Windy City Smokeout, Faster Horses, Country Boom, Country Summer and more. Stay up to date with the latest news and more exciting announcements by visiting ashleycooke.com and following along on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok @theashleycooke.

your place Tour dates with special guest Greylan James:

Oct. 23, 2024 in Seattle, Wash. at Tractor Tavern

Oct. 24, 2024 in Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory

Oct. 25, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

Oct. 26, 2024 in Denver, Colo. at Bluebird Theater

Nov. 2, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Druid City Music Hall

Nov. 3, 2024 in Dothan, Ala. at National Peanut Festival

Nov. 7, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. at PBR Big Sky Bar

Nov. 9, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minn. at Fine Line Music Café

Nov. 16, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogarts

Jan. 30, 2025 in Tallahassee, Fla. at The Moon

Jan. 31, 2025 in Fort Myers, Fla. at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

Feb. 1, 2025 in Sanford, Fla. at Tuffy's Music Box

Feb. 6, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Okla. at Beer City Music Hall

Feb. 13, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio at The Bluestone

Feb. 14, 2025 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe's Bar on Weed St.

Feb. 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tenn. at Brooklyn Bowl

Feb. 26, 2025 in New York, N.Y. at Gramercy Theatre

Photo credit: Robby Klein

