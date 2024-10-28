Ashe Sets North American Headline 'The Trilogy Tour' for 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville-based star Ashe is set to embark on North American headline tour in Spring 2025. “The Trilogy Tour” will kick off May 28 in Atlanta, GA, and includes stops at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, Chicago’s Metro, Los Angeles’ The Bellweather, Boston’s Royale, Seattle’s The Showbox, Denver’s Ogden Theatre and more. Complete list of dates below

“The Trilogy Tour” will see Ashe playing songs from all three of her albums—Ashlyn, Rae, and most recently, Willson, which was released to critical praise earlier this year. Listen HERE.

Artist presale will take place tomorrow, October 29 at 10 a.m. local time, Spotify presale on Wednesday, October 30 at 10 a.m. local time and local presales on Thursday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time. All presales will end of Thursday, October 31 at 10 p.m. local time. On-sale is on Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time. More info here.

This past Friday, Ashe unveiled a new song “Pushing Daisies”—a collaboration with friend and frequent collaborator Suki Waterhouse. Listen to the track, named a “Song You Should Know” by Rolling Stone, here. Ahead of the release, she made a guest appearance at Suki’s show in Los Angeles where the pair debuted the song live for the first time.

Ashe returned to the stage earlier this year as a surprise guest at Niall Horan’s show in New York. Additionally, Ashe appeared on stage with Noah Kahan last month during his closing set at Pilgrimage festival, the final show on Kahan’s two year Stick Season Tour—watch a clip HERE.

Produced by Collin Pastore and Jake Finch (boygenius), with contributions from Julian Bunetta, Steph Jones of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song “Espresso,” Willson finds Ashe returning to Nashville and her songwriting roots, rediscovering herself after a bout of artistic and personal confusion. The project marks a notable new chapter for the songstress who made the decision to step away from music following the successes of her previous two albums Ashlyn (2021)—which featured the global hit “Moral of the Story”—and Rae (2022).

“Moral of the Story” was featured on the original soundtrack of Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) after gaining billions of streams and reaching #2 on both the Global and U.S. Spotify Viral 50 charts.

Ashe’s meteoric rise to pop stardom over the years has led to notable collaborations and stages shared with some of the industry’s biggest names—FINNEAS, Kahan and Horan included. Her previous EPs have received critical acclaim from Teen Vogue, FADER and more, while her subsequent debut album, Ashlyn (2021), saw praise from Variety, Billboard, and Nylon, with People calling the record a “profound listen.”

TOUR DATES

May 28—Variety Playhouse—Atlanta, GA

May 30—9:30 Club—Washington, DC

May 31—Royale—Boston, MA

June 3—Brooklyn Steel—Brooklyn, NY

June 5—Danforth Music Hall—Toronto, ON

June 6—Saint Andrew’s Hall—Detroit, MI

June 8—Metro—Chicago, IL

June 11—First Avenue—Minneapolis, MN

June 13—Ogden Theatre—Denver, CO

June 14—The Depot—Salt Lake City, UT

June 16—The Showbox—Seattle, WA

June 17—Revolution Hall—Portland, OR

June 19—The UC Theatre—Berkeley, CA

June 20—The Bellweather—Los Angeles, CA

