Ashe Releases THE GIRL OF YOUR DREAMS Album, Shares LASSO THE MOON Video

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Ashe's much anticipated fourth studio album, THE GIRL OF YOUR DREAMS, is released today via Atlantic Records, as lead single 'Stop The Wedding!' continues to soar across the charts. In celebration, she shares the official video for new album track 'Lasso The Moon.'

Ashe details that the song 'came from such a happy, lovestruck place… I had just gotten married and was having so much fun, and I wanted to make something from that place of play, and romance, and whimsy!'

The album's lead single, 'Stop The Wedding!' marks Ashe's biggest solo debut to date—it continues to rise on Spotify's Top Global/ and U.S. Charts as well as the Billboard Hot 100. The track has surpassed 100 million streams and is seeing new daily peaks in streaming each day. It has topped the UK Spotify Charts (#1) as well as Ireland's Official Charts (#1).

'I feel like I've been trying to write The Girl Of Your Dreams album my entire life,' Ashe describes of the album. 'I think I made it from the most healed, actualized version of myself and that gave me a lot of freedom to be funny, and dramatic, and heartbroken, and not afraid of any of it!!!'

She continues, 'There are pieces of every version of me on this album, but for the first time I don't feel like I'm trying to become someone else or escape myself. This is the best thing I've ever made and will probably be calling it quits if this album doesn't connect with people, hah!'

The Girl Of Your Dreams marks a new chapter for Ashe as she reunites with producer and collaborator Noah Conrad (Chappell Roan, Role Model, BTS)—co-writer of Platinum-certified 'Moral Of The Story' and co-producer of her debut album Ashlyn—to create songs that sound huge and cinematic while dealing with the messiness of life.

Last year found the acclaimed singer-songwriter teaming up with her close collaborator and friend Finneas as The Favors; the duo released their debut album, The Dream, to great fanfare. Ashe's most recent solo studio album, Willson (2024), marked a return to her Nashville and songwriting roots. The LP completed a trilogy, following Ashlyn (2021) and Rae (2022), and saw praise from Forbes and People Magazine, amongst others, with The Tennessean raving, 'Sweeping story-telling tracks show Ashe's gentle, crooning voice reflecting on love and fulfillment. A classic indie singer-songwriter album that borders on both pop and folk, Ashe tells raw narratives with her emotive vocals over and over, track by track.'

Ashe's meteoric rise to pop stardom over the years has led to notable collaborations and stages shared with some of the industry's biggest names, Finneas, Noah Kahan and Niall Horan included. 2025 found her touring with Kelsea Ballerini and Gracie Abrams. Most recently, she wrapped a series of dates supporting Benson Boone. Her global smash hit 'Moral of the Story' was featured on the original soundtrack of Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) after gaining billions of streams and reaching #2 on both the Global and U.S. Spotify Viral 50 charts.

Tracklist

1. Stop The Wedding!

2. Lasso The Moon

3. Stardust

4. Love Bomb

5. Blue Hour

6. Swan Lake

7. Sunburn

8. Always September

9. The Girl Of Your Dreams

10. Sweet Caroline

11. Funeral

Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg



Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg

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