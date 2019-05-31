Arthur King's CHANGING LANDSCAPES (WAUTERS FARM) Out Today

The latest full-length installment in multidisciplinary collective Arthur King's ongoingChanging Landscapes series is out today via Dangerbird Records; listen to/stream Changing Landscapes (Wauters Farm) HERE. The Los Angeles-based experimental music and art collective recently released a video for album track "Lightning Bugs;" watch HERE. An accompanying short film will be released this summer, more details coming soon.

Wauters Farm exists as a music album, documentary and interactive multimedia installation. The installation opens June 14 at 1700 Naud Gallery in Los Angeles. The opening reception will include a live performance by Arthur King featuring sounds and imagery collected at Wauters Farm in rural Iowa-Further details HERE.

At this year's Bonnaroo on June 15, Arthur King will be part of Tonalism (presented byDubLab), an all-night ambient music event-further info HERE.

Changing Landscapes (Wauters Farm) was created by Arthur King members Aaron Espinoza, Peter Walker and David Ralicke, and visual artist John Schlue, and was performed and recorded live outdoors in rural Iowa at night. Watch members of the collective discuss the process of making the film HERE.

Changing Landscapes is an ongoing series in which Arthur King captures sounds and images from a specific environment via field recordings and uses the material to create live, improvised performances in the same setting. The series aims to encourage a deeper consciousness of the environment and our place within it through music and film. The entire process is recorded live, filmed and released as a multi-media album via Dangerbird Records. The previous installment took place at Grand Escalante Staircase in Utah.

Who is Arthur King? The LA-based collective allows musicians to come together to improvise experimental music and visual art performances in unique spaces. Performers include musicians who have played with Beck, Lou Reed, John Cale, Elliott Smith, Earlimart and EELS, among others. Learn more here: http://www.whoisarthurking.com/.

Arthur King Presents is a platform aimed at stimulating creative collaboration and expanding the definition of creative expression. Arthur King Presents: Album Releases is a series of one-off experimental albums curated by Arthur King members.

Unknown Movie Night is a series in which Arthur King invites an audience to attend a movie screening with a live score. Neither the band nor the audience knows what film will play ahead of time, and the band improvises a live score from beginning to end. Audio is recorded and released via Dangerbird Records. Previous films have included Darren Aronofsky's Pi, Pixar'sWall-E, Planet of the Apes, Edward Scissorhands, Delicatessen and Jurassic Park.





