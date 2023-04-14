Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single 'Head In The Clouds'

Nashville based pop-rock/alt-rock band, Arrows in Action, share a brand new single, "Head In The Clouds." The track is taken off their highly anticipated debut album, Built To Last, set for release on May 26th.

"Head In The Clouds" is a reminder to listeners to take a step back and remember to prioritize themselves and their own well-being. Produced by frequent collaborator, Dan Swank, the new track pairs a laid-back groove with carefree lyrics to drive the point home.

Speaking on the song, the band shares, "'Head in the Clouds' is about taking an internal stand for yourself and saying hey, it's gonna be okay even if it's hard to mean it."

The band also shares the accompanying music video for the track today. Shot and edited by Hunter Cohen and filmed on their recent tour supporting Magnolia Park, the clip builds on the carefree nature of the song with a compilation of fun moments from their time out on the road.

Since forming at the University of Florida in 2017, Arrows in Action (singer/guitarist Victor Viramontes-Pattison, guitarist Matthew Fowler, and drummer/founding member Jesse Frimmel) have ascended from undergrads to underground buzz band on the back of a swirling blend of angular indie-rock, '80s electric sheen, and saccharine alt-pop - attracting more than a half-million Spotify listeners to their effortless melodies, vulnerable lyricism, and rich sonic ear candy.

Now, their debut full-length, Built to Last, finds the fast-tracked Nashville trio at their most poignant and personal. Produced and mixed by Dan Swank, Built to Last is a coming of age story, bringing listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions and conflicts that occur throughout the process of finding your place in the world. Pre-order Built to Last now HERE.

Listen to the new single here: