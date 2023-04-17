Arrows In Action Announce Their 'Built To Last' Headlining Tour

Nashville based pop-rock/alt-rock band, Arrows in Action are thrilled to announce their Built to Last headlining tour. This will be the band's first FULL North American headlining tour.

Featuring special guests, Honey Revenge and Finish Ticket, the tour is set to kick off on July 5th at the Lone Star Room in Dallas, TX. The band will visit multiple cities across North America including stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto and New York before wrapping up in Nashville at the Eastside Bowl on August 11th.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Wednesday, 4/19 at 12 PM EST. See below for a full list of dates and visit HERE to buy tickets.

This announcement comes off the heels of the release of the band's latest single, "Head In The Clouds." The track is taken off their highly anticipated debut album, Built To Last, set for release on May 26th. "Head In The Clouds" is a reminder to listeners to take a step back and remember to prioritize themselves and their own well-being. Produced by frequent collaborator, Dan Swank, the new track pairs a laid-back groove with carefree lyrics to drive the point home.

Since forming at the University of Florida in 2017, Arrows in Action (singer/guitarist Victor Viramontes-Pattison, guitarist Matthew Fowler, and drummer/founding member Jesse Frimmel) have ascended from undergrads to underground buzz band on the back of a swirling blend of angular indie-rock, '80s electric sheen, and saccharine alt-pop - attracting more than a half-million Spotify listeners to their effortless melodies, vulnerable lyricism, and rich sonic ear candy.

Now, their debut full-length, Built to Last, finds the fast-tracked Nashville trio at their most poignant and personal. Produced and mixed by Dan Swank, Built to Last is a coming of age story, bringing listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions and conflicts that occur throughout the process of finding your place in the world. Pre-order Built to Last now HERE.

TOUR DATES

July 5 - Dallas, TX - Lone Star Room

July 6 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

July 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

July 9 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room

July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

July 11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

July 13 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

July 14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

July 15 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project

July 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

July 18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

July 19 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino

July 21 - Minneapolis MN - Amsterdam

July 22 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

July 23 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

July 25 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

July 27 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk

July 28 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

July 29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

July 30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

August 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

August 3 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

August 4 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

August 5 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1813

August 6 - W. Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

August 8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

August 9 - Orlando, FL - Level 13

August 10 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at the Masquerade

August 11 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl