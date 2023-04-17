Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Arrows In Action Announce Their 'Built To Last' Headlining Tour

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Wednesday, 4/19 at 12 PM EST.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Nashville based pop-rock/alt-rock band, Arrows in Action are thrilled to announce their Built to Last headlining tour. This will be the band's first FULL North American headlining tour.

Featuring special guests, Honey Revenge and Finish Ticket, the tour is set to kick off on July 5th at the Lone Star Room in Dallas, TX. The band will visit multiple cities across North America including stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto and New York before wrapping up in Nashville at the Eastside Bowl on August 11th.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Wednesday, 4/19 at 12 PM EST. See below for a full list of dates and visit HERE to buy tickets.

This announcement comes off the heels of the release of the band's latest single, "Head In The Clouds." The track is taken off their highly anticipated debut album, Built To Last, set for release on May 26th. "Head In The Clouds" is a reminder to listeners to take a step back and remember to prioritize themselves and their own well-being. Produced by frequent collaborator, Dan Swank, the new track pairs a laid-back groove with carefree lyrics to drive the point home.

Since forming at the University of Florida in 2017, Arrows in Action (singer/guitarist Victor Viramontes-Pattison, guitarist Matthew Fowler, and drummer/founding member Jesse Frimmel) have ascended from undergrads to underground buzz band on the back of a swirling blend of angular indie-rock, '80s electric sheen, and saccharine alt-pop - attracting more than a half-million Spotify listeners to their effortless melodies, vulnerable lyricism, and rich sonic ear candy.

Now, their debut full-length, Built to Last, finds the fast-tracked Nashville trio at their most poignant and personal. Produced and mixed by Dan Swank, Built to Last is a coming of age story, bringing listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions and conflicts that occur throughout the process of finding your place in the world. Pre-order Built to Last now HERE.

TOUR DATES

July 5 - Dallas, TX - Lone Star Room
July 6 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
July 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
July 9 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room
July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
July 11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
July 13 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
July 14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
July 15 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project
July 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
July 18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
July 19 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino
July 21 - Minneapolis MN - Amsterdam
July 22 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
July 23 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's
July 25 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
July 27 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk
July 28 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
July 29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
July 30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
August 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
August 3 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
August 4 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
August 5 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1813
August 6 - W. Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
August 8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
August 9 - Orlando, FL - Level 13
August 10 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at the Masquerade
August 11 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl



