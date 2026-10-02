Ari Lennox Releases Deluxe Edition of VACANCY: LATE CHECKOUT
The GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist added nine new songs to her critically acclaimed album, exploring themes of love and vulnerability.
Ari Lennox is extending her stay with the deluxe version of her critically acclaimed third studio album, Vacancy: Late Checkout. Now available on all streaming platforms, the GRAMMY-nominated R&B polymath has updated the LP with nine new tracks, including the recently released 'Hookah Baby' and a newly reimagined remix of 'Mobbin in DC' featuring Foggieraw.
Listen to Vacancy: Late Checkout.
More than merely adding a few songs to the original album, Vacancy: Late Checkout digs even deeper into love and vulnerability while showcasing Ari's vocals in a way we haven't heard before. It opens with the fan-favorite 'Hookah Baby,' an atmospheric cut backed by swelling synths, drums, and bass produced by Tommy 'TBHits' Brown.
The album then segues into the 'Show Me,' where Ari wears her heart on her sleeve, before giving way to the Jay Versace-produced 'Slide.' Among the many other highlights are 'Leave Me Alone,' which samples Shabba Ranks' unmistakable dancehall anthem 'Ting-A-Ling,' as well as 'Speak Your Mind,' co-written alongside GRAMMY-winning songwriter Amy Allen.
Ari alternates between storytelling verses and a more melodic hook over the glossy, danceable groove on 'Speak Your Mind.' Elsewhere, her vocals ripple through the hypnotic drums and bass of 'Unicorn.' Finally, the deluxe closes out with 'Hot Mess,' in which she looks inward and reminds herself she doesn't need to have it all together.
Vacancy arrived to glowing reviews in January, with Pitchfork praising the album for being 'rooted in experience and features the most skillful vocal performances of Lennox's career.' Across its 15 tracks were gems like 'Twin Flame,' the nostalgia-tinged '24 Seconds,' and 'Soft Girl Era,' which reunited Ari with 'Pressure' producers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox.
Vacancy: Late Checkout Tracklist
1. Hookah Baby
2. Show Me
3. Slide
4. Garden
5. Mobbin In DC Remix (feat. Foggieraw)
6. Leave Me Alone
7. Speak Your Mind
8. Unicorn
9. Hot Mess
Vacancy: Late Checkout continues an incredible year for Ari, who closed out her 31-city North American tour supporting Vacancy in June. Over the course of 2026, she performed 'Twin Flame' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Seattle Mariners in April, hit the stage at ACL Live at The Moody Theater, and honored D'Angelo at the 2026 BET Awards.
Up next, Ari is set to make her highly anticipated return to Austin City Limits for Season 52, performing an electrifying medley from across her discography. The episode airs Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET on PBS stations nationwide.
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