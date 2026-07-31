Ari Lennox Returns With New Single, Announces VACANCY Deluxe

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Ari Lennox has released a new single and announced plans for a deluxe edition of her album VACANCY, according to an announcement from her label.

Continuing a triumphant year that has taken her across North America and onto some of the country's biggest stages, GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer and vocal powerhouse Ari Lennox releases her new single, 'Hookah Baby,' available now on all major streaming platforms. The track arrives as she prepares to release Vacancy: Late Checkout, the deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed third studio album, coming soon.

Carried by ethereal synths that bloom beneath steady drums and bass, 'Hookah Baby' sees Ari singing through a night of smoke, glitter, and good company. The single marks Ari's first release since VACANCY, which arrived to glowing reviews in January. Its artwork also serves as the newly revealed cover for the forthcoming deluxe LP.

'Hookah Baby' is co-written by Ari and Alivia Blue, with production from Tommy Brown 'TBHits' ('Twin Flame,' Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next,' and more) and Leather Jacket (GloRilla's 'Typa,' Ciara's 'Ecstasy,' and more).

'Hookah Baby' adds to a meteoric year for Ari, who concluded her 31-city North American tour in support of VACANCY in June. She also performed 'Twin Flame' live on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Seattle Mariners in April, took the stage for ACL Live at The Moody Theater, and opened the doors to the soft girls, shea butter babies, and more through her Vacancy Motel.

Last month, Ari delivered a magnetic rendition of 'Really Love' during a star-studded tribute to D'Angelo at the 2026 BET Awards, where she was also nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Before that, Maryland Sen. Nick Charles presented her with a proclamation honoring her soulful artistry, authenticity, and powerful voice.

Looking ahead, Ari is slated to perform at the Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park later today. Fans will have even more chances to see her live throughout the remainder of the year, including London's The Jazz Cafe on Sunday, August 2, and V-103's 50th Anniversary Concert in Atlanta on September 6.

Ari Lennox 'Hookah Baby' Single

Retail: https://arilennox.lnk.to/HookahBaby

Ari Lennox VACANCY Album

https://AriLennox.lnk.to/Vacancy

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