Argentinian Band TRÍADA Share Debut EP 'De Versiones y Alma'

The Argentinian band TRÍADA—comprised of Diamela Spina (percussion, vocals), Aylen Reynoso (guitar) and Julia Percowicz (vocals)— has shared their debut EP De Versiones y Alma, out now on Verve Records / Mercury Records. De Versiones y Alma is a rich, bite-sized EP that offers a proper introduction to TRÍADA and captures their essence via covers of songs transformed with a fresh Argentine flair.

The Buenos Aires-based trio, who started making music together while students in performing arts school, have amassed millions of views and a global audience since they began self-recording music in 2023. As they gained momentum, they decided to call themselves TRÍADA, a reference to the musical language of three notes that make a chord, and the sisterhood of three individuals.

At the age of 19, Diamela, Aylen and Julia intonate classics with a perceived lived experience and ease that far surpasses their years. Their rendition of João Gilberto’s “O Pato,” for example, was received with much praise and delight on Instagram, where it garnered 2 million views and became their first proper release. As is the case with most of their covers, the three ladies add their youthful energy and inspiration from their home of Buenos Aires to the track.

Initially tapping into progressive rock and experimenting with a post-punk vibe, the three friends later freely dived into the sounds that formed them: folklore, jazz, bossanova, and acoustic music from singer songwriters like Jorge Drexler, Los Panchos, Gustavo Peña, João Gilberto , Rita Payés and more. Now, the trio is taking their love across borders and language barriers with an EP that calls to artists from Uruguay, Brazil, the UK, and, of course, Argentina. Exploring and expanding their artistry by revisiting and reshaping sonically stunning songs of the past, near and far, the trio is making way for self-discovery and see no limits to their growth. “We don’t know what the future holds; we haven’t produced our album yet,” they assess, “but we’re super clear on the fact that our Argentinian roots, and more broadly our Latino roots, will be there.”

Photo credit: Andrew Angel

