Apple Music Launches Series of Exclusive Live-Stream Listening Parties

Events kick off Thursday, August 6 @ 8pm PT as singer/songwriter Victoria Monét premieres her new project JAGUAR.

Apple Music today announced a series of virtual listening parties that lovingly harken back to the album listening parties of yore but now with almost unlimited, ways for artists to treat their biggest fans to something special before releasing new music to the world. Acting as an eventized extension of some of Apple Music's most popular and influential playlists, these virtual listening parties could include everything from unreleased tracks, to special guests and surprise performances and will also give fans the opportunity to chat live with their favorite artists.

The series kicks off on Thursday, August 6, at 8pm PT with Today's Hits Presents Victoria Monét. Leading into the release of her critically acclaimed new project "JAGUAR", the wildly talented singer/songwriter will spend the evening with 1,000 of her closest Apple Music super fans. Today's Hits Presents Victoria Monét on Apple Music will give fans the opportunity to hear new music from the project before it drops, learn more about the inspiration for each song and chat directly with Monét in real time during a live Q&A moderated by Apple Music host, Nadeska.

Tickets for Today's Hits Presents Victoria Monét are available on a first come first serve basis and space is limited. Fans can sign up HERE beginning today.

An Apple Music "Up Next" alumness, Monét began the journey to her project JAGUAR last fall with the release of the self-love gym anthem "Ass Like That." In 2020 she shared "Moment", a bold track exploring sexual infatuation, and "Dive", a self-assured honey-glazed trackabout going after one's desires. Most recently, Monét dropped "Experience" with Khalid and SG Lewis, a representation of the duality of joy and pain. She made her late-night debut performing "Moment" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year. Monét's genre-crossing sound remains on heavy rotation across the biggest R&B, Pop and Hits spaces on Apple Music. Monét is responsible for some of today's biggest hits leveraging her songwriting skills into chart-topping, critically acclaimed tracks for artists like Nas, T.I., Chloe x Halle, Brandy and Ariana Grande, earning four nominations at this year's Grammy Awards for her work on Grande's thank u, next.

Catch up on all things Victoria Monét on Apple Music and stream JAGUAR beginning Thursday 9pm PT HERE. Subscribe to the Today's Hits playlist on Apple Music.

