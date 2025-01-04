Anzor Alem Postpones Debut Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Congolese artist Anzor Alem has announced that his debut album, previously slated for release in 2025, will be postponed indefinitely.

Alem, known for his unique blend of Congolese rumba, Afrobeat, and hip-hop, has been steadily building anticipation for his first full-length project. However, the artist has decided to delay the release to focus on further creative development and refinement of the album's material.

"Music is my refuge, my means of expression, and my passport to a better world," says Alem. "I want to ensure that my debut album is a true representation of my artistic vision and a gift to my fans. While I understand there may be disappointment with this postponement, I believe this decision is crucial to delivering the best possible project."

Alem assures fans that he remains committed to his music and promises to continue sharing new music and updates as they become available. He also hinted at potential new projects and collaborations in the interim.

"My goal is to create a community around my music, where fans can express themselves and feel connected," says Alem. "This is not a goodbye, but rather a 'see you soon.'"

About Anzor Alem:

Anzor Alem is a rising star in the African music scene. At only 23 years old, this versatile artist has already made a name for himself as a musician, actor, and entrepreneur. He is the founder of Empire TBB, a label dedicated to supporting young Congolese talents. Alem's music is a vibrant mix of Congolese rumba, Afrobeat, and hip-hop, reflecting his diverse influences and unique artistic vision.

