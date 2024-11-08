Annie Tracy Unwraps Holiday Romance with 'December (Live)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to feel the holiday vibes as rising North Carolina R&B singer/songwriter Annie Tracy sets the tone with her enchanting single and video for “December (LIVE),” available now via Warner Records.

Following 2023's original version of “December,” which quickly became a fan favorite last holiday season, Annie returns with this stunning live rendition that showcases her impressive vocal range and heartfelt songwriting. The track features an icy beat with sparkling keys, creating a cozy soundscape perfect for holiday romance.

With lyrics that beautifully capture the magic of the season, Annie sings, “And I can’t wait to dance with you in the snow, borrow your favorite coat, ride around and see the lights, then go drink a little too much wine.” The result? A swoon-worthy winter soundtrack that’s as sweet as it is soulful.

"December (LIVE)” marks just the beginning for Annie Tracy, who has already captured attention with her TikTok viral hit, "Music Taste," amassing over 4.5M streams. Her momentum began with the breakout single, “Times It By Two,” produced by D'Mile—the hitmaker behind tracks for Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Chris Brown, and Victoria Monét—which has garnered over 2.5M streams. Mentored by R&B hitmaker Tricky Stewart—known for his work with Frank Ocean, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Mariah Carey—Annie’s journey is only getting started as she gears up for a brand-new project set for release early next year.

ABOUT ANNIE TRACY:

Hailing from Wilmington, Annie adds a troubadour’s delicate touch to R&B. After years of playing parts and singing other people's songs, Annie started writing her own songs, and in 2023, she caught fire with first single, “Times It By Two,” and "Music Taste," gathering millions of streams. She continued gaining traction with clips from her live performances going viral on social media, attracting over half a million total followers. She maintained her momentum by introducing a trilogy of EPs - ACT I & ACT II which have already been released, with the third EP, ACT UP, set to be released at the top of 2025. ACT II notably boasted “Close To You” [feat. Robin Thicke]. Earning acclaim, Wilmington Star-News chronicled her rise, and Beats Per Minute proclaimed, “Annie Tracy is on the doorstep of stardom.” And all led towards a coveted collaboration with New Balance and Nordstrom. Mentored by super producer Tricky Stewart [Beyoncé, Rihanna] and signing to Warner Records, she’s on the fast track towards a major breakthrough now.

Photo Credit: Brianna Alysse

Comments