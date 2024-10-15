Anne Wilson Reveals 'REBEL (Live From Lexington)' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PLATINUM-certified, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson has announced the release of her upcoming live album, REBEL (Live From Lexington), due Oct. 25. The 10-track live record features standouts from her genre-blending album REBEL, as well as her breakout hit “My Jesus.” The announcement of the live record comes just weeks after Wilson took home top honors with REBEL at the 55th annual GMA Dove Awards for Bluegrass / Country / Roots Album of the Year and performed to a sold-out audience during her Ryman Auditorium headline debut as part of her nationwide The REBEL Tour.

Recorded in June at the Lexington Opera House in her hometown of Lexington, Ky., REBEL (Live From Lexington) showcases Wilson's captivating live performance supported by a full band led by Chris Wrate. Known for her “vocal masterclass” (Holler), the country prodigy seamlessly “hits the bullseye between contemporary Christian and country twang" (GRAMMY.com), bringing her “faith-rooted country sound” (Billboard) to life on stage.

Upon its release on April 19, her “trailblazing album” (People.com) secured the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the Christian, Country and all-genre charts respectively – joining the ranks of superstars Carrie Underwood, Chris Tomlin and Hillary Scott, who have previously held Top 10 positions on both Billboard Christian and Country charts – further proving Wilson's undeniable star power. REBEL also hit No. 10 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and notched more than 10.3M total global streams in its first week, nearly doubling her GRAMMY-nominated album My Jesus' first week numbers of 5.6M. To date, the Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch has garnered over one BILLION career streams.

Combining much-needed encouragement, vulnerability and transparency into a perfect balance that footholds the space between the dead-end road paved in dirt and the church pew of redemption on Sunday morning, the Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith-produced record emerges as a powerful message of faith. Collaborations with some of Christian and country music's biggest names bolster the album, enlisting reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson for “Praying Woman,” GRAMMY-Award winner Chris Tomlin for “The Cross,” currently in the Top 25 at Christian radio, and is rounded out with country superstar Jordan Davis on “Country Gold.” REBEL also earned Wilson her first CMT Music Award nomination for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year for “Rain In The Rearview.”

Last month, Wilson released the first taste of new music with “Stand.” Penned by Wilson, Matthew West, Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith, “Stand” sees “bright production and a balanced country-pop instinct” become “a shining foil for her powerful, twangy vocal and a message of holding fast to one's convictions,” Billboard praises.

Wilson will continue to bring her mesmerizing performance to her nearly sold-out 28-stop The REBEL Tour with special guest Jordan Rowe throughout the fall. Stay up to date with Wilson at www.annewilsonofficial.com and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

REBEL (Live From Lexington) Tracklist:

1. “REBEL (Live)”

2. “Rain In The Rearview (Live)”

3. “Strong (Live)”

4. “God & Country (Live)”

5. “Songs About Whiskey (Live)”

6. “The Cross (Live)”

7. “Red Flag (Live)”

8. “Southern Gospel (Live)”

9. “Out Of The Bluegrass (Live)”

10. “My Jesus (Live)”

ABOUT ANNE WILSON:

One of Nashville's most inspiring young trailblazers, Anne Wilson is a revolution in modern music. The Lexington, Ky. native, known for her transcendent vocal and down-to-earth storytelling, recently released REBEL, fusing the heart of Contemporary Christian Music with the sound of country. A bold musical statement with an even bolder message of faith, REBEL features her hopeful, healing debut country single “Rain In The Rearview” as well as chart-topping ballad “Strong,” which notched No. 1 at Christian radio.

Also from REBEL, “Songs About Whiskey” continues to be heard on country airwaves, while “The Cross (with Chris Tomlin)” simultaneously spins at Christian radio. The genre-bending album follows her GRAMMY-nominated 2022 debut My Jesus, with the title track becoming a PLATINUM-certified No. 1 hit on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart. Since then, Wilson has tallied over one billion global streams, made her Grand Ole Opry debut and wrapped her entirely sold-out headlining My Jesus Tour and continues on her 28-stop The REBEL Tour throughout fall 2024. Already named a Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch, one of CMT's Next Women of Country, and a 2024 Opry NextStage Artist, she has made high-profile appearances on TODAY and ACM Honors, while earning her first-ever CMT Music Awards nomination, as well as a Billboard Music Award. Come October 25, Wilson will release REBEL (Live From Lexington), a 10-track live record featuring standouts from her genre-blending album REBEL, as well as her breakout hit “My Jesus.” Unapologetically real, Wilson approaches her craft with a purpose and conviction that sets her apart.

Photo credit: Robby Klein

