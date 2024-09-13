Anne Wilson Drops New Song 'Stand' as The REBEL Tour Kicks Off

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In her first release since her critically acclaimed genre-blending album REBEL, PLATINUM-certified, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson releases a powerful new track titled “Stand,” available everywhere now. Wilson also embarked on her nearly sold-out 28-stop The REBEL Tour, last night (9/12) in Tulsa, Okla. before returning to Nashville for her Ryman Auditorium headline debut on Sept. 25, 2024.

The release “Stand" was penned by Wilson with frequent collaborators Matthew West, Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith. “Stand” finds Wilson steadily building vocal momentum with each verse, delivering a passionate call to stand firm on faith-filled truths. Staying true to the ‘REBEL’ spirit seen on her recent album, Wilson encourages the listener to dare to be different.

“These days, our world feels so divided. It can make us feel afraid to speak up about things that matter to us,” shared Wilson. “Writing my record, REBEL, fired me up to think about how I can live my life and my faith boldly, unafraid to stand up for what I believe in. ‘Stand’ is a song that came out of feeling all those feelings. I want to stand up for love in a world filled with hate, stand for peace where there’s division, stand for my faith in God and stand for the freedom we get to enjoy in this great country. I want to stand proudly like a cross on a hill that stood for me and I hope you do too!”

Wilson’s momentum continues to build as she heads into the 55th annual GMA Dove Awards with four nominations, bringing her Dove total to eleven nominations and two wins in the last two years. Taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Allen Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wilson is up for Artist of the Year for the first time, along with nods for Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for "Strong,” Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for "Praying Woman" with Lainey Wilson and Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year for REBEL. The Awards will air exclusively on TBN and TBN+ and simulcast on SiriusXM The Message on Friday, October 4 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET.

Wilson’s “upbeat banger" (GRAMMY.com) “Songs About Whiskey” from her sophomore album REBEL continues to be heard on Country airwaves, while “The Cross (with Chris Tomlin)” simultaneously spins at Christian radio.

After thrilling audiences at some of Christian and country music’s most sought after fairs and festivals this summer, Wilson will continue to bring her captivating performance to her nearly sold-out The REBEL Tour with special guest Jordan Rowe this fall. Stay up to date with Wilson at www.annewilsonofficial.com and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

ABOUT ANNE WILSON:

One of Nashville’s most inspiring young trailblazers, Anne Wilson is a revolution in modern music. The Lexington, Ky. native, known for her transcendent vocal and down-to-earth storytelling, recently released REBEL, fusing the heart of Contemporary Christian Music with the sound of Country. A bold musical statement with an even bolder message of faith, REBEL features her hopeful, healing debut Country single “Rain In The Rearview” as well as chart-topping Christian radio ballad “Strong.” The genre-bending album follows her GRAMMY-nominated 2022 debut My Jesus, with the title track becoming a PLATINUM-certified No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Christian Airplay chart. Since then, Wilson has tallied over one billion global streams, made her Grand Ole Opry debut and wrapped her entirely sold-out headlining My Jesus Tour. Already named a Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, and a 2024 Opry NextStage Artist, she has made high-profile appearances on TODAY and ACM Honors, while earning her first-ever CMT Music Awards nomination, as well as a Billboard Music Award. Unapologetically real, Wilson approaches her craft with a purpose and conviction that sets her apart.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein



