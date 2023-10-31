Anna Storm Releases New Single 'Clown Tears'

Anna Storm is a Pop-R&B artist, whose music radiates confidence and oozes swag. Built upon the desire to encourage others to step out their comfort zones and be fearless, Storm has crafted a sound not to be reckoned with.

Hailing from a small town in Connecticut, Storm spent much of her childhood disregarded from others and continuously harassed by school bullies. Her only escape was music, allowing her to channel her emotions when there was no one else but herself. It was then that Anna Storm was born.

Through adversity and determination Storm flourished in confidence, blooming into the fearless alpha female she is today. Storm declares, "You don't need anyone's approval, not about what you wear, not about what you do, not about what you feel. Self-love and self-confidence are such beautiful things, and they equate to power for those who decide to embrace them”.

Storm's latest single is a sultry dark pop banger with an electronic influence. Entitled "Clown Tears" the single is essentially a dark pop record about finding yourself after a toxic relationship.

Storm confides, "It is so easy to lose yourself while trying to please someone you love, but when you finally lose and let go of toxic people, you find yourself. Not everyone has the same heart as you, and not everyone deserves you-- KNOW YOUR WORTH. You do not have to stick around entertaining a clown-- YOU are the ringleader and YOU decide when the circus is up! Redirect all the love you invested into someone who didn't value you, and love yourself!" "Clown Tears" features thumping basslines, moody melodies and dark electronic soundscapes.

Storm has found success being an Emmy Award winning 2X time featured artist on Lizzo's hit TV show, "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls," on Amazon Prime. She has also had recent TV appearances on Snapchat's "Phone Swap" and Netflix's "Chad and JT Go Deep." Using her platform, Storm is on a mission of empowerment to encourage others to discover their inner self-worth. She explains, “I want people to see that despite any trials and tribulations you may go through, you can still achieve anything through mustering a strong spirit and will”.