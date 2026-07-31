Photos: ANGUS & JULIA STONE Release New Single 'Celestial Bodies'

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ANGUS & JULIA STONE have released 'Celestial Bodies,' the third single from their forthcoming seventh studio album KARAOKE BAR, set to arrive via Virgin Music. The song follows previously released tracks 'Karaoke Bar' and 'Monroe' and pairs a pulsing rhythm with lyrics that reflect on life's larger, unanswered questions.

Photo Credit: Sean McDonald



Photo Credit: Sean McDonald

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