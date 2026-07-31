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Photos: ANGUS & JULIA STONE Release New Single 'Celestial Bodies'

The track was shaped at studios in Hydra, Miraval and Angus's Sugarcane Mountain in New South Wales.

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ANGUS & JULIA STONE have released 'Celestial Bodies,' the third single from their forthcoming seventh studio album KARAOKE BAR, set to arrive via Virgin Music. The song follows previously released tracks 'Karaoke Bar' and 'Monroe' and pairs a pulsing rhythm with lyrics that reflect on life's larger, unanswered questions.

Photo Credit: Sean McDonald

Photos: ANGUS & JULIA STONE Release New Single 'Celestial Bodies' Image

Photos: ANGUS & JULIA STONE Release New Single 'Celestial Bodies' Image

Photos: ANGUS & JULIA STONE Release New Single 'Celestial Bodies' Image


Photo Credit: Sean McDonald
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