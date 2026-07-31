Photos: Andy Grammer to Announce New Album

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Andy Grammer is scheduled to make an announcement about a new album, according to a release. The singer-songwriter is expected to share details at a set time.

Multi-platinum, Emmy Award-winning artist, podcaster and songwriter Andy Grammer will be announcing his sixth studio album, Big Stupid Heart, out on S-Curve/Hollywood Records on October 16th.

The first single from the album 'Best Hearts' and its companion track 'Big Stupid Heart' are both out now.

The 13-track album is a fierce, joyful defense of optimism and staying open-hearted in a complicated world. Following the anger, grief and emotional honesty of his 2024 album Monster, Big Stupid Heart finds Andy exploring optimism with new emotional weight. The album is a call to remain sincere, loving and open through hardship, loss and division.

'Best Hearts' was created through Andy's podcast, Showing Up With Andy Grammer, after a mother submitted a voicemail about the strength and kindness her son showed to someone else while navigating his own mental health struggles. Her question, 'Can you write a song about people who are getting crushed but still show up for others in that moment?' became the emotional heartbeat of the track.

Andy is also currently on the road for his Big Stupid Heart summer headline tour, continuing through August.

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