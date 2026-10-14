Andy Grammer Performs on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

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Andy Grammer performed 'All I Want Is You' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK ahead of the release of his sixth studio album, Big Stupid Heart, out Friday.

WHALEFALL Soundtrack

Hollywood Records and 20th Century Studios will release Whalefall—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Friday, with music by Joseph Trapanese. The score features an original composition by Trapanese (The Greatest Showman, Straight Outta Compton, The Witcher), anchored by a 100-piece orchestra and built with textures from tuned glass and water bowls, microtonal violins, and a wordless choir.

Rather than heighten the terror on screen, the music was used to pull back from it and focus on the emotional journey of the lead character, Jay, portrayed by Austin Abrams. 20th Century Studios' and Imagine Entertainment's WHALEFALL will be in theaters October 16.

Trapanese said: 'Jay's experience on screen is so intense that the score needed to step back and illuminate his emotional and psychological journey. At its core, the music speaks to universal human truths. The heartbeat of the score is oftentimes a single, purposeful solo instrument set against a sweeping orchestra that gradually envelops it - a direct musical reflection of Jay's struggle to survive within an immense, indifferent world.'

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Soundtrack

The Drop Cast and Symba have released 'One Wrong Move,' the latest release from the official soundtrack to FX's 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.' Produced by Larrance 'Rance 1500' Dopson and Seige Monstracity, the track is available now on all major streaming platforms. Interpolating Yellowman's 'Nobody Move Nobody Get Hurt,' the track unfolds through a tense account of robbery, retaliation and survival, with Symba's performance placing listeners in the middle of the action, where a single decision can change everything.

The soundtrack is executive produced by Grammy Award-winning producer and 1500 or Nothin' co-founder Larrance 'Rance 1500' Dopson, whose credits include Kendrick Lamar's 'These Walls,' Sam Smith's 'Pray' and Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy.' Grammy-nominated Compton rapper, songwriter and producer Jason 'Problem' Martin serves as lyricist, while Watts and Compton-raised rapper and storyteller Glasses Malone serves as creative consultant, bringing his perspective and ties to Los Angeles culture to the project.

'One Wrong Move' follows the release of 'Officer Blackman,' 'Rydah,' Nipsey Hussle's 'LA Theme Song,' 'Back to the Hood (Moves to Make)' with Buddy, and 'Sinful Obsession' with Denée Benton. The complete soundtrack arrives October 27, 2026.

Freya Skye and Tour News

Freya Skye has expanded her 'Stars Align' Headline Tour across the U.S., Europe, Australia, Latin America and Asia, running September 19 through February 22, with the new dates wrapping up February 22 in Taipei.

Hudson Stone will join fellow stars from Disney's Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock franchises on the 60-date Worlds Collide Concert Tour, which will visit arenas across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Europe, running September 25 through December 13. U.K. and European dates are scheduled for February 6–24, 2027.

almost monday's THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY headline tour runs September 27 through November 21. Multiple dates have sold out, with limited tickets remaining in select markets.

Upcoming Release Schedule

OCT. 16 — Whalefall Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, music by Joseph Trapanese, in theaters

OCT. 16 — Andy Grammer releases sixth studio album Big Stupid Heart

OCT. 20 — 'Ruff & Tuff' from the official soundtrack to FX's 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga'

OCT. 23 — little image releases 'BOTTLES (I loved you)'

NOV. 3 - DEC. 13 — Andy Grammer on Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show tour

NOV. 5 - NOV. 19 — little image on headline tour

NOV. 13 — Digital soundtrack for BEHEMOTH! available, with the film in theaters Dec. 4; music by The BEHEMOTH! Collective: Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lucas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James N. Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts, Alan Silvestri

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 07 Hrs 44 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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