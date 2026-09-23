Andy Grammer Releases 'Love Showed Up' From BIG STUPID HEART Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Andy Grammer has released his new single, 'Love Showed Up,' the latest offering from his forthcoming sixth studio album, Big Stupid Heart, out October 16 via S-Curve Records / Hollywood Records.

Built around the unexpected clarity that can arrive in the aftermath of loss, 'Love Showed Up' finds Grammer looking at what remains when everything else falls away. The song begins at rock bottom, with life seemingly changing in an instant, before turning toward the people, connection and love that reveal themselves when they are needed most.

'Then the love showed up / In ways I've never known / The love showed up / Said I'd never be alone,' Grammer sings, arriving at the realization at the center of the song: 'Need to lose it all / To see how much I have.'

On the new song Grammer said: 'I wrote this for a friend who lost everything. What I learned from him was, when you lose it all, love shows up in a way you couldn't have imagined.'

Rather than romanticizing tragedy, 'Love Showed Up' wrestles with the way painful experiences can permanently change how we see the world. Grammer acknowledges that he would never choose devastation, but also recognizes the perspective it can leave behind, including an ability to see light in places he may once have been too afraid to go. That idea speaks directly to the larger philosophy behind Big Stupid Heart. In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Grammer opened up about the effort it can take to remain sincere and open-hearted in a world that can easily push people in the opposite direction.

Grammer is set to headline Susan G. Komen's Party in Pink gala in New York City on October 14.

Freya Skye and Hudson Stone

Freya Skye debuted 'bad taste' during her first-ever headlining show, an acoustic performance in NYC. Having become a fan-favorite across early legs of the Stars Align Tour, the track has already drawn enthusiastic reactions from audiences around the world. Following the song's success on the road, she recorded the official studio version.

Hollywood Records artist Hudson Stone releases his new single, 'Talk,' on Thursday, September 24th. The track follows his debut single, 'Overthinker,' which has surpassed 2.5 million streams and was named one of Rolling Stone's 'Songs You Need to Know.' The lyric video for 'Talk' is out Thursday, with the official music video on the way. Stone wrote 'Talk' with Josh Varnadore (OneRepublic), Coleton Rubin (OneRepublic) and Simon Oscroft (almost monday, OneRepublic).

''Talk' is about knowing that you love someone so much that you sometimes overlook the most beautiful and most important part of a relationship, the ability to communicate,' says Stone. 'At the time I wrote this song, I was in a relationship that was complicated. I felt like no matter how much I put in energetically and how hard I loved, it got lost in emotional static. I've heard men and women historically speak different languages by nature and I'm learning that may be really true. Some important values were not met. But sometimes it's also that when you are just trying to be heard the listening part doesn't work great. Or, sometimes you just don't want to hear what's actually being said. Or not said. Love is confusing.'

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Stone picked up a guitar at five years old and hasn't put it down since. With an Australian father and a half-Korean mother, he grew up shaped by a mix of cultures and influences. Drawing on artists like Dominic Fike, John Mayer, The Strokes and Leon Bridges, he's built a sound that's effortless, grungy and guitar-driven, pairing modern indie with classic soulfulness and warmth.

Upcoming Schedule

SEPT. 19 - FEB. 22: Freya Skye expands 'Stars Align' Headline Tour across U.S., Europe, Australia, Latin America and Asia. The new dates wrap up February 22 in Taipei.

SEPT. 24: Hudson Stone releases 'Talk'

SEPT. 25 - DEC. 13: Hudson Stone will join fellow stars from Disney's Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock franchises on the 60-date Worlds Collide Concert Tour, which will visit arenas across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and Europe. The North American leg runs through December 13, with U.K. and European dates scheduled for February 6–24, 2027.

SEPT. 27 - NOV. 21: almost monday's THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY headline tour. Multiple dates sold out; limited tickets remain in select markets.

OCT. 2: Africa Earth's Wild Home Original Series Soundtrack, music by Pinar Toprak

OCT. 6: 'Sinful Obsession' from the official soundtrack to FX's 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga'

OCT. 16: Andy Grammer releases sixth studio album Big Stupid Heart

NOV. 3 - DEC. 13: Andy Grammer on Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show tour

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 09 Hrs 58 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link