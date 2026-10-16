Andy Grammer, Aubrie Sellers Release New Music Friday

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Multi-platinum, Emmy Award-winning artist, podcaster and acclaimed songwriter Andy Grammer released his sixth studio album, Big Stupid Heart, today via S-Curve Records / Hollywood Records, capping a milestone week that has him taking over New York, Nashville and more.

Grammer will celebrate the album's release at one of the country's most iconic music venues as he will be making his Grand Ole Opry debut tonight. The landmark evening follows this week's appearances in New York City, including a performance of 'All I Want Is You' on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Big Stupid Heart, the 13-track collection is a fierce, joyful and deeply sincere defense of optimism, exploring the courage it takes to remain vulnerable, connected and open-hearted after life has given you every reason to close yourself off. Built around sweeping pop arrangements, choral vocals, soaring hooks and the cello-driven sound Grammer has spent years searching for, Big Stupid Heart examines grief, family, romantic love, resilience and connection through one central idea: choosing love even when you know exactly how much it can cost.

Of the new album, Grammer says, 'I wanted to make a record that feels like permission to care deeply again. Big Stupid Heart celebrates the kind of people who refuse to let heartbreak make them cynical. Honestly this is a daily battle for me, it's my anti cynicism battle cry.'

Aubrie Sellers

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Aubrie Sellers released the new stripped-back single, 'Prototype (Close-Up Version),' an intimate reimagination of the original album track from her latest project, Attachment Theory (released March 2026, on Casual Records | Carnival Records). Following this release, Aubrie will drop another stripped-back single, 'Delusional (Close-Up Version),' on Friday, November 6.

Out now, 'Prototype (Close-Up Version)''s fresh POV serves as a deeper introspective take on the ways we internalize criticism and the need to build ourselves up again. Also out today is Aubrie's live performance session for I Know We Should.

'Doing a close-up version of these songs allowed me to change the emotional perspective and strip them down to the bare emotions,' shares Aubrie Sellers. 'When you take away some of the cinematic elements, you're left with vulnerability. I liked the idea of hearing these songs with nowhere to hide, especially since the theme of the record is attachment and relationships.'

Boy Golden

Visionary singer-songwriter Boy Golden released a new deluxe version of his critically acclaimed album Best of Our Possible Lives via Six Shooter Records. The release comes fresh off his standout performance at the Americana Honors & Awards, where Boy Golden secured his place as one of the breakout discoveries of 2026 with The Tennessean praising his 'unapologetic non-conformity and irreverent songwriting.'

The deluxe record includes three new acoustic versions of previously released songs as well as two entirely new tracks including previously released single 'Pity,' and fun, rocking indie folk anthem, 'Fell In Love (Couldn't Get Out)' featuring rising vocalist Cat Clyde.

On the track, Boy Golden shared, 'This song came together with the help of my dear friend and collaborator Cat Clyde. I had written a verse, a half, and the chorus, and then we finished the song together, and made a loud and loose demo on my Tascam 388 tape machine. We kept the feeling of this one lively, in the studio, Austin and I traded instruments until we were happy with it, added fiddle, and then Cat's vocals.'

He continued, 'The song's lyrics are intentionally a bit obscure, but all center around the idea that love can make a fool of any one of us. We fall in love with people that are not available to us, or we fall in love with things that are bad for our health - it happens to everyone sometimes. It's ecstasy and agony. The things we do for love are not always explainable, sometimes you just fall in love and you can't get out.'

The visionary artist recently made a splash at Americanafest where he was nominated as Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards and played multiple shows including an official showcase and a performance at the Ryman during the awards.

Mynd Reader

Mynd Reader released their new EP Sunday Drive, a six-song acoustic EP pairing reworked songs from their self-titled debut with new material. With the EP, they also released a new music video for focus-track 'Soundtrack of Life,' an upbeat, soulful track preaching that life's soundtrack goes on and on, while delving deeper into the themes of mortality and celebration through music.

Mynd Reader is a roots-rock band featuring acclaimed drummer and band leader, now deft songwriter, Brian Sachs. Sachs' remarkable second-act story fuels every song, a second chance that is justly deserved. Sachs's near-miss at success with 1990s New York band The Authority, followed by decades away from music, gives the songs their weight. Sachs rediscovered his creative calling decades later, and with Mynd Reader is proving it's never too late for the redemption of rock and roll.

Brian Sachs shared, 'This EP came about completely unexpectedly. We never expected to be writing and playing music... after walking away from music for 25 years, Tonin and I came together just because of our love of music. Neither of us were songwriters and we never had any intention of writing songs... simply creating for the joy of creation... and much to our surprise, songs started arriving, telling the story of Love, Joy, Fear, Loss and Loneliness... and what connects us in our humanity. We both never dreamed any of this was possible... Sunday Drive is proof that it's never too late to come home.'

On focus-track 'Soundtrack of Life,' Sachs continued, 'I have so many songs in my life that have become my best friends, and they will remain after I'm gone, telling the soundtrack of my life. This song is about the soundtrack of each of our lives and the songs that are always there for us.'

The new EP marks a rare event: a legendary mixing engineer in the form of Michael Brauer (The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, My Morning Jacket) produced and mixed the project.

Zacchae'us Paul

Philadelphia-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and vocalist Zacchae'us Paul released his highly anticipated sophomore album JAZZ MONEY VOL. 2: SWINGIN' R&B, a genre-blurring amalgam of great Black music. Out now on Candid Records, the new record connects the dots between hip-hop, hard-swinging modern jazz, neo-soul, and more.

Following the release of Paul's debut album JAZZ MONEY, which landed on NPR Music's Essential Jazz Discoveries of 2024 list, JAZZ MONEY VOL. 2: SWINGIN' R&B continues that beyond-genre ethos. The diverse 17-track LP is uniquely bookended with spoken word from legendary jazz figures Marshall Allen and Eric Wyatt, and features an outstanding class of collaborators, including still-rising musicians like trumpeters Keyon Harrold and Milena Casado, emcees like donSMITH and Happy Qavah, and player-producers such as Morgan Guerin and saxophonist Kebbi Williams.

Part of today's release is the album's smoke-filled focus track, 'TEN outta TEN,' a certified hood jazz classic. As a Georgia native, Paul created this trip track to pay tribute to the legendary Atlanta hip-hop producer, Zaytoven.

'I've always felt a connection to Zaytoven,' shares Zacchae'us Paul. 'We're both preacher's kids and organists whose musical foundation was built in the church. Even after all of his success, he still plays in church today. That has always inspired me because it reminds me that your gift belongs to God before it belongs to the industry.'

He continues, 'Ironically, trap was the first style of music I ever learned to produce. I started making beats in middle school before I ever considered myself a jazz musician. From there, I became obsessed with exploring every branch of Black American music—jazz, gospel, blues, R&B, soul, funk, hip-hop, and beyond. To me, they're all connected. This record is where those worlds meet: a tribute to one of Atlanta's greatest producers through my own musical language.'

Photo Credit: Nick Walker



Photo Credit: Nick Walker

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