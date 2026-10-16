Andrés Cepeda and Maluma Release TENGO GANAS 2.0 Bachata Version

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Andrés Cepeda and Maluma present 'Tengo Ganas 2.0,' one of the classics from Andrés Cepeda's repertoire, which, for the first time, ventures into bachata in a collaboration that brings together two generations and two different paths within Colombian music.

The story behind this song began on May 3, 2025, during the Bogotá en el Mapa concert at El Campín Stadium. That night, Maluma invited Andrés Cepeda to join him onstage, and together they performed 'Tengo Ganas.' The encounter left open the possibility of doing something more, and months later, that conversation became a collaboration: the same song, but taken into an unexpected musical territory.

And so 'Tengo Ganas 2.0 – Bachata Version' was born, out now.

Originally released on the 2001 album El Carpintero, 'Tengo Ganas' has become an iconic song in Andrés Cepeda's repertoire and a classic that has accompanied several generations. Since its release, it has remained a staple of his concerts and of Latin pop radio programming.

Throughout his career, Andrés Cepeda has performed 'Tengo Ganas' in different formats and settings, from acoustic and symphonic versions to guitar-and-vocal performances and full-band arrangements. Now, 25 years after its original release, the song finds new life as a bachata alongside Maluma.

The friendship between Andrés Cepeda and Maluma dates back to 2014, when they appeared together as coaches on La Voz. Since then, they have maintained a close relationship and a musical dialogue that, years later, found the perfect meeting point in 'Tengo Ganas' to make this collaboration a reality.

'I'm happy to make this song with Andrés. I'm sure that 'Tengo Ganas 2.0' will connect many generations, and I'm very happy to be here because recording with one of Latin America's most iconic artists is also a dream of mine. It's one of the most iconic songs for me, and on top of that, we're giving it a new version,' says Maluma.

'I love being able to present this new version of my classic 'Tengo Ganas 2.0' alongside an artist whom I love and deeply admire, who is also a global representative of a new generation, and with whom I share a love for romantic music,' adds Cepeda.

The video for 'Tengo Ganas 2.0 – Bachata Version,' filmed in Medellín and directed by Padox, Luis Velásquez, and Manuel Lennis, tells a story centered on enduring love through a couple who have shared 25 years of life together. The song becomes the thread connecting their story: what began as a youthful emotion transforms into a tribute to companionship, memories, and the decision to continue walking through life together.

The music video features Andrés Cepeda and Maluma alongside Elisa and Susana, their respective partners, giving a personal meaning to one of the song's central ideas: there are songs you choose for a lifetime, and there are loves that last a lifetime too.

Following the release of this new version, Andrés Cepeda will continue with his international concert schedule. During the first week of November, he will travel to Australia with his Bogotá tour, performing in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

Additionally, Andrés Cepeda adds another accolade to his career with a nomination for the 2026 ZYN Rolling Stone en Español Awards in the Singer-Songwriter Album of the Year category for Bogotá. With this album, he won his fifth Latin Grammy️ in 2025 in the Best Traditional Pop Album category. Later, its extended edition, Bogotá Deluxe, was nominated for a GRAMMY️ in the Best Latin Pop Album category. The 2026 ZYN Rolling Stone en Español Awards will take place in Mexico City (CDMX) over two days: November 25 and 26, 2026.

About Andrés Cepeda

Andrés Cepeda has won numerous awards and served as a lead coach on talent shows, including 11 seasons of La Voz (The Voice) in his home country, Colombia. He has also topped radio charts with countless singles and starred in live shows and studio recordings alongside major Latin superstars. Andrés Cepeda has received nineteen Latin GRAMMY nominations, winning five awards including 'Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album' at the 2025 ceremony, and he also earned a nomination for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards.

Andrés Cepeda is also known for the creativity of his live performances. Among his most acclaimed formats are Guitarra y Voz, Cepeda Big Band, his jazz quintet Vivo en Directo, Cepeda Sinfónico, shows with his full band, and Cepeda en Tablas, a theatrical presentation where he shares the stories behind his songs. All of this has made Andrés Cepeda one of the most respected and beloved artists in Latin America.

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