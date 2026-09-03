Beyoncé Releases B'DAY (20th Anniversary Edition)

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Beyoncé marked her birthday with the release of a remastered, expanded edition of 'B'DAY,' her coming-of-age second album. When it was released on September 4, 2006, music fans around the world were introduced to a 25-year-old woman with a bold, new voice — not just a powerful singing voice but an artist determined to take over her career, as a singer, songwriter, producer and visual artist. She recorded the album in a two-week session, fully cemented at the helm, and knowing exactly what she wanted to create.

She was pushing herself, revealing layers to her innovative approach to recording, writing and producing. That fierce and urgent approach was extended to all her collaborators, with each one digging a little deeper to define the sound of her deeply personal album.

'I wanted the album to be big, percussive, hard, up-tempo, and energized, and it was important to me that we used live instrumentation,' she recalls. 'Hip-hop was taking over at the time, but I was fighting to preserve the bridges, melodies, and harmonies that have always been at the heart of R&B. The goal was to blend those two worlds through the art of sampling. I loved the minimalism of a beautiful vocal arrangement over a simple drum loop or a classic guitar like 'Irreplaceable'…but only if that 808 was banging underneath.'

'B'DAY' was essentially her first visual album, with short films that explored the making of a relationship in full, through every turn. It was a conceptual project, urgent and captivating. Its themes of finding one's confidence, liberation, audacity and compatibility are as relevant today as they were two decades ago.

In preparing for this milestone release, Beyoncé once again went back to the boards and worked on remastering songs. The videos, originally captured on 35mm, are now remastered and re-colored and finished in 4k, including 'Déjà Vu,' featuring JAY-Z, and directed by Sophie Muller, also out today.

Images, shot on location in New Orleans, and never seen before, are also included. New Orleans, where Beyoncé's family has deep roots, was working on rebuilding following the damage caused by Hurricane Katrina. The Big Easy's resilience and fortitude served as inspiration for Beyoncé, who wanted to contribute in her own way to the city's revitalization.

When news of the 'B'DAY (20th Anniversary Edition)' broke last July 4th, it was ushered in by the song 'MORNING DEW (DONK).' Astute fans quickly pointed to the history of the song, which leaked in 2023. A remix of the track, featuring JAY-Z, was delivered on August 4th, solidifying the song's placement among the twenty-three-year plus history of collaborations between the Carters.

'B'DAY 20th Anniversary Edition' is replete with a celebratory offering of Spanish language songs that speak to Beyoncé's love and admiration for the culture and the incredible artists who contributed and continue to build on the genre. 'Cuerpo Tumbao (Get Me Bodied) feat. Maluma' marks a first-time collaboration with the Colombian artist, one of the leading voices in Latin music. She has been a fan of his work and feels flattered to finally work with this multi-genre artist. A philanthropist in every way, Beyoncé applauds Maluma for the work he does in his country to help young people through the arts, and through humanitarian efforts following the recent earthquake. The song contains a sample of Afro-Cuban star, Celia Cruz's 'La Negra Tiene Tumbao.' Beyoncé has long admired Cruz's pride in her African culture; her refusal to bend in the wake of racism, colorism and the narrow definition of beauty. In a time when society wanted her to be bitter and broken down, she boldly claimed her Blackness. The sample was the perfect fit for a song that pushes strength and confidence on the dancefloor and in life. The song was produced by Beyoncé, Edgar Barrera, CASTA and co-produced by Ali 'Ali Ali' Alvarez.

'Irreemplazable (Como La Flor) featuring Selena' is a momentous inclusion. Selena was one of the most celebrated Mexican American entertainers and was known as the 'Queen of Tejano Music.' Since her passing in 1995, her estate rarely grants use of her music. This resounding approval for Beyoncé from Selena Quintanilla's estate made it possible for this timely and meaningful duet. Two women from Texas. Two unmistakable and irreplaceable voices that broke down and continues to break down barriers.

Beyoncé revered Selena and remembers listening to her on the radio in Houston. She credits her for inspiring the recording of 'Irreemplazable,' her Spanish EP released in 2007.

'B'DAY 20th Anniversary Edition – Deluxe Vinyl' is a 4LP edition pressed on 180G Bayou Blue Vinyl. It features 'MORNING DEW (DONK),' Spanish recordings, and B-Sides. It comes with a 60-page commemorative booklet and two collectible double-sided art prints. The Deluxe Vinyl is jampacked with massive, new gems including 'Can I Watch You,' produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell, and 'My First Time,' which was originally recorded for Beyoncé's debut solo album, DANGEROUSLY IN LOVE, but was taken off the final track list. Also included here are 'Lost Yo Mind,' 'Creole' and 'Back Up,' B-sides that were not included on 'B'DAY' in 2006.

'B'DAY (20th Anniversary Edition)' is available in standard and deluxe volumes on vinyl and CD, as well as a deluxe digital offering.

'B'DAY 20th Anniversary Edition – Standard Vinyl' is a limited edition 180G 2LP with new sequencing and new tracks/remixes. It features 'MORNING DEW (DONK)' and a 16-page collectible booklet with never-before-seen imagery.

'B'DAY 20th Anniversary Edition Digital Deluxe' includes all tracks on the deluxe vinyl plus two digital-only bonus additions, 'Cuerpo Tumbao (featuring Maluma)' and 'Irreemplazable (Como La Flor) Featuring Selena.'

Tracklist

1. DEJÀ VU (FEAT. JAY-Z)

2. GET ME BODIED

3. SUGA MAMA

4. UPGRADE U (FEAT. JAY-Z)

5. RING THE ALARM

6. KITTY KAT

7. FREAKUM DRESS

8. GREEN LIGHT

9. IRREPLACEABLE

10. CHECK ON IT (FEAT. SLIM THUG)

11. BEAUTIFUL LIAR (BEYONCE & SHAKIRA)

12. FLAWS AND ALL

13. RESENTMENT

14. LISTEN

15. MORNING DEW (DONK)

16. MY FIRST TIME

17. CAN I WATCH YOU (FEAT. PHARRELL)

18. WELCOME TO HOLLYWOOD (FEAT. JAY-Z)

19. LOST YO MIND

20. CREOLE

21. BACK UP

22. GET ME BODIED (EXTENDED MIX)

23. CUERPO (TUMBAO) FEAT. MALUMA

24. IRREEMPLAZABLE (COMO LA FLOR) FEAT. SELENA

25. AMOR GITANO (BEYONCE & ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ)

26. LISTEN (OYE)

27. BEAUTIFUL LIAR (BELLO EMBUSTERO)

28. IRREPLACEABLE (IRREEMPLAZABLE)

29. GET ME BODIED (TIMBALAND REMIX) [FEAT. VOLTIO]

30. IRREPLACEABLE (IMPLAZABLE) [NORTEÑA REMIX]

31. GET ME BODIED (MUEVE EL CUERPO)

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...