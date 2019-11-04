Andrew VanNorstrand Premieres Video on The Bluegrass Situation

Folk musician, guitarist, songwriter and producer, Andrew VanNorstrand premieres the video for his song "Boy With The Gray Eyes" today on The Bluegrass Situation.



Of the song, Andrew states, "There's this moment when you realize something; when it finally clicks and the clouds part and you see things as they are. It feels like you're just... hovering. Suspended between worlds. That moment when you first face a truth, but before you know what happens next. Before you know what it really means. There is so much life in those moments. They are brief, rare, terrifying and beautiful. May we be better than we've been. And everyone said 'Amen."

This September, Andrew VanNorstrand released his debut solo LP, That We Could Find A Way To Be.



Americana Highways premiered the audio for "Boy With The Gray Eyes," and cheered, "in a song about hope and hesitation, VanNorstrand constructs comforting, introspective guitar sounds, and the low vocals, clarinet and fiddle are the icing on the cake."



Andrew VanNorstrand is a musician, singer, songwriter and producer living in upstate New York. He has performed on festival stages, concert halls, dance floors and living rooms all over North America and beyond. For eighteen years he toured and recorded with the popular dance band Great Bear which also featured his brother Noah VanNorstrand and mom Kim "Mama Bear" Yerton. Andrew and Noah continue to perform together in the bi-coastal folk quartet Wake Up Robin and acoustic power trio The Faux Paws.



His debut solo album That We Could Find A Way To Be focuses on the complicated intersections of love, faith, loss and uncertainty, queerness and the search and struggle for understanding from the rust belt to the Blue Ridge, cold spring in New England to a summer's night in Charlottesville; Andrew blends traditional folk, old-time and country music with indie-roots-Americana and a passion for shared connection and a song well sung.



On November 13th, Andrew will be making his solo, live television debut on Central New York's ABC affiliate, WSYR Channel 9's Bridge Street.



And this month and next, Andrew will be performing select shows.

Listen to "The Boy With Gray Eyes" here:





