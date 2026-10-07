Andrew McMahon to Release STRINGS ATTACHED VOL. II EP

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Andrew McMahon has announced a new EP, Strings Attached Vol. II (Something Corporate Years), due out November 13th via ONErpm. The five-track collection features new stripped-down versions of songs from Something Corporate's albums Leaving Through The Window and North, and arrives ahead of McMahon's fall solo tour, which kicks off this Friday, October 9th.

To preview the EP, McMahon has released a new take on North's 'She Paints Me Blue.' Strings Attached Vol. II (Something Corporate Years) was recorded at The Treehouse in Los Angeles and produced by Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Fall Out Boy) and McMahon, with string arrangements by Allie Stamler.

''She Paints Me Blue' has always been one of my favorite Something Corporate songs,' shares McMahon. 'The choice to reharmonize the verses and approach it in a different key for the EP gave it something special I hadn't anticipated. This new recording has truly become one of my favorite things I've done in recent memory.'

Strings Attached Vol. II (Something Corporate Years) follows last year's Everything In Transit: Strings Attached EP from Jack's Mannequin. That five-song collection, also produced by Shinn with string arrangements from Stamler, helped the group fronted by McMahon celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Gold-certified debut album, Everything In Transit.

The new string versions of McMahon's music will soon get a full symphonic treatment when he performs his Strings Attached live show with orchestras across the country. Marking his first official catalog-spanning symphony show, Strings Attached will feature orchestral versions of music from all three of his bands — Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

The show will make its debut at the 17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit taking place in Denver on November 13th and 14th with two sold-out evenings alongside the Colorado Symphony. The annual charity event supports McMahon's Dear Jack Foundation, his nonprofit assisting adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer, founded 20 years ago after McMahon survived his own battle with leukemia at 22 years old.

Next year, McMahon's Strings Attached show will make stops in Atlanta, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Seattle. Limited tickets remain available for the 2027 symphony shows.

Until then, McMahon is kicking off an 18-date sold-out solo tour this Friday, October 9th in Boston. 'An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano' will travel across the U.S. until November 22nd with support from singer-songwriter Ivory Layne. With just McMahon and his piano on stage, the intimate shows offer an evening filled with storytelling, laughter, and hits and rarities from all three of his bands.

As an artist who has been outspoken in recent years against the dangers of the secondary ticketing market while advocating for change and fairness for fans, McMahon has partnered with CashorTrade, a fan and artist-friendly ticketing platform, for his 'Evening With' fall dates to allow fans to transfer tickets to buyers and maintain the face value price he set his tickets at.

Strings Attached Vol. II (Something Corporate Years) Track Listing

1. She Paints Me Blue

2. I Woke Up In A Car

3. Punk Rock Princess

4. 21 and Invincible

5. Watch The Sky

Andrew McMahon Tour Dates

An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano

October 9 – Boston, MA @ City Winery – SOLD OUT

October 10 – Boston, MA @ City Winery – SOLD OUT

October 11 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater – SOLD OUT

October 13 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse – SOLD OUT

October 15 – New York, NY @ City Winery – SOLD OUT

October 16 – New York, NY @ City Winery – SOLD OUT

October 17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club – SOLD OUT

October 19 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry – SOLD OUT

October 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre – SOLD OUT

October 22 – Orlando, FL @ The Social – SOLD OUT

October 23 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery – SOLD OUT

October 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall – SOLD OUT

October 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi Indy – SOLD OUT

November 6 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater – SOLD OUT

November 8 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater – SOLD OUT

17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit

November 12 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia's (DJF VIP Night) – SOLD OUT

November 13 – Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex w/ Colorado Symphony – SOLD OUT

November 14 – Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex w/ Colorado Symphony – SOLD OUT

An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano

November 20 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall – SOLD OUT

November 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall – SOLD OUT

November 22 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up – SOLD OUT

2027 Dates: Festival Headlining Set as Andrew McMahon and the Strings Attached Quartet

January 16 – Mesa, AZ @ 8123 Fest at Mesa Amphitheatre

Strings Attached Symphony Shows

January 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall w/ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

February 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – Helzberg Hall w/ Kansas City Symphony

February 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Powell Hall w/ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

May 7 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall w/ Seattle Symphony

About Andrew McMahon

Over the last 25 years, Andrew McMahon has successfully experienced musical rebirth many times and has consistently arrived on the other side stronger than ever. In 1998, the East Coast-born, SoCal-based artist co-founded the pop-punk outfit Something Corporate while in high school, serving as singer, pianist, and songwriter, and leading the band to major chart success in the early 2000s with the acclaimed albums, Leaving Through the Window and North. Soon after, McMahon resurfaced in 2005 with the deeply personal solo project Jack's Mannequin, releasing three acclaimed studio albums, including the Gold-certified Everything In Transit and the two subsequent Billboard Top 10 albums, The Glass Passenger and People and Things.

In 2014, he released his debut album under his own name and new moniker, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, featuring the breakout top 5 Alternative radio single 'Cecilia and the Satellite' and has since followed with the hook-packed Wilderness albums Zombies on Broadway, featuring another top 5 single 'Fire Escape,' Upside Down Flowers, and Tilt At The Wind No More. Across his three projects, McMahon has sold nearly 2.5 million albums, surpassed 1.3 billion streams, performed at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits, and toured alongside the likes of Weezer, Panic! At The Disco, Gavin DeGraw, Dashboard Confessional, and even his idol, Billy Joel.

McMahon has also received an Emmy nomination for his work on the NBC show 'Smash' and launched his own curated cruise experience, Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real. In July 2025, he brought all three of his acts together at Red Rocks Amphitheatre making history with his sold-out Three Pianos show, where he became the first artist to perform as opening act, direct support, and headliner at the iconic venue all in one special career-spanning night.

McMahon's path has been shaped by his very public battle with leukemia at the age of 22, leading him to launch his nonprofit, the Dear Jack Foundation, in 2006. His survival and continued creativity are also chronicled in the documentary 'Dear Jack' and his searingly honest 2021 memoir Three Pianos, which blends personal storytelling with original music scored by McMahon himself.

Photo Credit: Ryan Watanbe



Photo Credit: Ryan Watanbe

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