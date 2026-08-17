Andrew McMahon Sets STRINGS ATTACHED Symphony Shows for 2027

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Andrew McMahon has announced three new Strings Attached symphony shows for 2027. The special evening featuring orchestral versions of the music of Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, highlighting McMahon's decades-long and ever-evolving career, will stop in Atlanta on January 22nd with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Kansas City on February 19th with the Kansas City Symphony, and in Seattle on May 7th with the Seattle Symphony, in addition to a previously announced show in St. Louis on February 20th with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

McMahon will debut the Strings Attached show, his first official symphonic experience, in Denver this fall alongside the Colorado Symphony for his 17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit. The annual charity event, supporting McMahon's Dear Jack Foundation, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, takes place November 13th and 14th with the first night already sold out.

Camp Wilderness fan club presale tickets for the newly announced Atlanta, Kansas City and Seattle shows are on sale now. Artist presales for these shows will begin Wednesday, August 19th at 10am local time with local presales available Thursday, August 20th at 10am local time. The public on-sale will commence on Friday, August 21st at 10am local time. $1 from every ticket sold for all of McMahon's shows is donated to the Dear Jack Foundation, his nonprofit assisting adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer.

This Saturday, August 22nd, McMahon will wrap a special three-show run of his career-spanning Three Pianos show in front of a hometown Southern California crowd at the new F&M Bank Amphitheater in Long Beach. Three Pianos features Andrew performing sets with all three of his beloved bands – Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness – on his collection of personal pianos. The marathon three-hour-plus long concert, which debuted in July 2025 at a sold-out Red Rocks Amphitheatre, recently took over Philadelphia and Chicago in front of McMahon's largest headlining crowds to date. Rock Documented declared the Philadelphia show at The Mann Center: 'the show of the summer (and possibly the show of the entire year).'

Then, this fall, McMahon switches things up and strips it all back when he hits the road on an intimate solo tour. 'An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano' will stop in 18 cities across the U.S. from October 9th through November 22nd with support from singer-songwriter Ivory Layne, including two nights in New York City. All shows for the solo tour are sold out. Visit andrewmcmahon.com/pages/tour-dates for more information.

Andrew McMahon – Tour Dates

Three Pianos: An Evening with Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

August 22 – Long Beach, CA @ F&M Bank Amphitheater

An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano

October 9 – Boston, MA @ City Winery – SOLD OUT

October 10 – Boston, MA @ City Winery – SOLD OUT

October 11 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater – SOLD OUT

October 13 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse – SOLD OUT

October 15 – New York, NY @ City Winery – SOLD OUT

October 16 – New York, NY @ City Winery – SOLD OUT

October 17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club – SOLD OUT

October 19 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry – SOLD OUT

October 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre – SOLD OUT

October 22 – Orlando, FL @ The Social – SOLD OUT

October 23 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery – SOLD OUT

October 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall – SOLD OUT

October 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi Indy – SOLD OUT

November 6 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater – SOLD OUT

November 8 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater – SOLD OUT

17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit

November 12 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia's (DJF VIP Night)

November 13 – Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex w/ Colorado Symphony – SOLD OUT

November 14 – Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex w/ Colorado Symphony

An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano

November 20 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall – SOLD OUT

November 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall – SOLD OUT

November 22 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up – SOLD OUT

2027 Dates: Festival Headlining Set as Andrew McMahon and the Strings Attached Quartet

January 16 – Mesa, AZ @ 8123 Fest at Mesa Amphitheatre

Strings Attached Symphony Shows

January 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall w/ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

February 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – Helzberg Hall w/ Kansas City Symphony

February 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Powell Hall w/ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

May 7 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall w/ Seattle Symphony

About Andrew McMahon

Over the last 25 years, Andrew McMahon has successfully experienced musical rebirth many times and has consistently arrived on the other side stronger than ever. In 1998, the East Coast-born, SoCal-based artist co-founded the pop-punk outfit Something Corporate while in high school, serving as singer, pianist, and songwriter, and leading the band to major chart success in the early 2000s with the acclaimed albums, Leaving Through the Window and North. Soon after, McMahon resurfaced in 2005 with the deeply personal solo project Jack's Mannequin, releasing three acclaimed studio albums, including the Gold-certified Everything In Transit and the two subsequent Billboard Top 10 albums, The Glass Passenger and People and Things.

In 2014, he released his debut album under his own name and new moniker, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, featuring the breakout top 5 Alternative radio single 'Cecilia and the Satellite' and has since followed with the hook-packed Wilderness albums Zombies on Broadway, featuring another top 5 single 'Fire Escape,' Upside Down Flowers, and Tilt At The Wind No More. Across his three projects, McMahon has sold nearly 2.5 million albums, surpassed 1.3 billion streams, performed at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits, and toured alongside the likes of Weezer, Panic! At The Disco, Gavin DeGraw, Dashboard Confessional, and even his idol, Billy Joel. McMahon has also received an Emmy nomination for his work on the NBC show 'Smash' and launched his own curated cruise experience, Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real.

In July 2025, he brought all three of his acts together at Red Rocks Amphitheatre making history with his sold-out Three Pianos show, where he became the first artist to perform as opening act, direct support, and headliner at the iconic venue all in one special career-spanning night. McMahon's path has been shaped by his very public battle with leukemia at the age of 22, leading him to launch his nonprofit, the Dear Jack Foundation, in 2006. His survival and continued creativity are also chronicled in the documentary 'Dear Jack' and his searingly honest 2021 memoir Three Pianos, which blends personal storytelling with original music scored by McMahon himself.

Photo Credit: Ryan Watanbe



Photo Credit: Ryan Watanbe

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