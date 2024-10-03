Andrea Turk to Release Glittering Hyperpop Track 'GP5'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alternative hyper-pop songstress Andrea Turk is back with her latest single, the glittering "GP5," set for release on October 4th. The track features punchy electronica 808s (courtesy of collaborator GNZ), masterfully auto-tuned vocals, and rock-influenced guitar. In true Turk fashion, it was written, composed, and produced entirely independently. Refrain, "Ping your location, I'm getting impatient," is an immediate earworm. With elements of queer love and intoxicating sounds of the club, listeners of Charli XCX, Brakence, Ninajirachi, Artemas, Rina Sawayama, Amelia Moore will gravitate towards the song.

Based in New York and hailing from Indonesia, Turk is an amalgamation of a lifetime in the music industry. At only 23, she has a classical vocal background and was born to the family of W.R. Soepratman, composer of the Indonesian national anthem. With music in her veins, her lyricism won her first place at Song Academy's International Songwriting Competition for her debut single "Who We Are." In its first week of release in 2017, it was placed on "New Music Friday" and landed a spot in ISC's semi- finalist list. Turk rounded out that same year opening for The Chainsmokers in Jakarta with Weird Genius. The President of Indonesia invited her to perform as a soloist accompanied with the GBN orchestra for Indonesia's 74th Independence Day ceremony at the Palace, which aired on national television. Her latest release, "WOO WOO," was featured on the Anti Social Camp, Vol. 1 album, alongside Kota The Friend, Caroline Byrne, Calica, and TT the Artist. Turk has accumulated a total of 2.5 million streams across streaming platforms.

Her work touches upon sapphic themes, and "GP5" is the perfect example of this motif. The track was written after Turk sent a sample to a girl she had a crush on, who kept her decision uncertain . "Call it a donation, do it for the cause yeah," she jests in the verse. "I need an explanation cause we're hot and young and single," is delivered ethereally, tongue and cheek with a hint of truth.

"'GP5' is all about queerness-it's a dive into the emotional rollercoaster, from the high highs and low lows to the anticipation and adrenaline of rushing into things," Turk explains. "It really captures what it feels like to be sapphic and embrace all those intense experiences. I've often felt like an outlier being both queer and Indonesian, but I've recently come to understand that these identities aren't mutually exclusive. I now see that I have support from both communities, as they have always embraced me and will continue to love me for who I am."

