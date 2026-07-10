Listen: Pia Toscano Releases New Single 'Redirected'

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Acclaimed singer-songwriter Pia Toscano has released her debut single with Melody Place Records, "Redirected," available now. This is Toscano's first released music since 2023. Written by Toscano and Stacey Kelleher, the song explores the idea that what feels like failure in the moment can instead be life's way of guiding us toward something even better.

Toscano explains, “Redirected’ was born from a phrase I’ve repeated to myself for years… ‘Rejection is God’s protection.’ Every time something I deeply wanted and prayed for didn’t work out, I would tell myself it was simply redirection… a way to soothe my soul and trust there was something greater ahead. Writing this song with Stacey Kelleher made me realize that what I thought was self-comfort was actually faith. The closed doors, heartbreak, and unanswered prayers weren’t setbacks at all… they were part of the plan all along. “Redirected” is about surrendering control and trusting that sometimes the life you’re meant for begins the moment your original plan falls apart.”

This release marks Toscano’s first label signing since 2018, when she joined Warner Brothers Records. Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter signed with Nashville-based Melody Place Records.

About Pia Toscano

Vocalist Pia Toscano first rose to national prominence as a standout contestant on Season 10 of “American Idol." She has since toured extensively with the “American Idols Live! Tour” and international superstars like Jennifer Lopez, performing in her acclaimed Las Vegas residency All I Have. Beyond the stage, Toscano has become a trusted collaborator for music legends like David Foster and Andrea Bocelli, with whom she frequently tours across the globe. In 2021, she released her holiday debut Christmas With You, which topped the charts in its category. In Fall 2022, Toscano released I’m Good—her first album of original music, featuring a notable collaboration with R&B icon Usher.

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