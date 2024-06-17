Andra Day to Play 'CHERITH Tour' Across North America

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, multi-platinum powerhouse vocalist, Grammy® winner, Golden Globe Winner, and Academy Award nominee Andra Day returns to the road on her headline CHERITH Tour 2024 across North America. It marks her first proper headline run since 2016. This jaunt kicks off on August 9 in Atlanta, GA, at Variety Playhouse, visits major markets such as Washington, D.C., Nashville, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and concludes on September 24 in Seattle, WA, at The Showbox. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

A special Citi presale goes live Wednesday, June 19, at 10am local time, while the official Artist presale begins the same day at 12pm local time. Spotify presales launch on Thursday, June 20, at 12pm local time. All presales close on June 20 at 11:59pm local time. General on-sale commences on Friday, June 21, at 10am local time.

Renowned for her powerhouse performances, Andra will be touring in support of her acclaimed new album CASSANDRA (cherith). Listen HERE via Warner Records. Exploring this body of work, The Hollywood Reporter and The Washington Post spoke to her in-depth. Meanwhile, The New York Times raved, “‘Cassandra (Cherith)’ favors focused close-ups; it heightens details, making Day’s voice more exposed and even more daring.” Not to mention, W Magazine hailed it as “her most personal soul and R&B outing yet,” going on to attest, “In Cassandra, she lays bare her emotions on romantic love gained and lost—and the beauty (and havoc) that often ensues between the stages of bliss, heartbreak, and clarity.” NPR named it among “The Best Albums Out May 10.”

Penned and produced by Andra herself, the album resonates with profoundly emotional lyrics, unwavering honesty, spiritual nourishment, and the artist’s distinctive vocal prowess. CASSANDRA (cherith) stands as a modern R&B masterpiece.

Andra Day shares: “CASSANDRA (cherith) is a journey through my soul, from a state of being already full rather than from a place of lack. It's an intimate reflection of my personal experiences and growth, presented through the language of music.”

She captivated audiences with two unforgettable vocal performances on NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show (watch HERE) and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! (watch HERE). She recently headlined the prestigious Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York and is set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival on June 15. Tickets are available for purchase HERE. Last week, Amazon Music kicked off its Black Music Month celebration with a special City Sessions concert with Andra Day in Los Angeles. Later this month, fans will also be able to watch an in-depth conversation between Dyana Williams and Day on Amazon Music.

From the infectious anthem “Probably,” a Top 20 hit at radio rapidly ascending the charts, to the atmospheric groove of “Nervous,” CASSANDRA (cherith)—named after Andra's birth name and a biblical allusion meaning ‘to cut away’—embodies her most intimate work to date, showcasing Day's remarkable versatility. This eclectic collection features luminous moments of R&B brilliance, such as standout “Heavy On My Mind” featuring rap wordsmith Wale, the soul-stirring ballad “Bottom of the Bottle,” and “Still,” a poignant testament to her resilience and emotional depth. The album's sonic diversity is encapsulated in the latest single, “Chasing,” a tender contemplation on ambition and longing.

Other standout tracks include the jazz-infused, Latin-inspired “Narcos,” the soulful lament “In the Meantime,” the impassioned anthem “Where Do We Go From Here,” and the spirited, empowering “Champagne Flutes.”

CASSANDRA (cherith) marks Andra Day's first original music since the soundtrack of The United States vs. Billie Holiday in 2021, a testament to her unwavering creative spirit. Amidst crafting new music with her band, Day has ventured into acting, with two forthcoming films slated for release later this year. Earlier in the year, Andra brought much-needed levity to The Golden Globes, delivered a stirring rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Super Bowl LVIII, and offered a heavenly tribute at the NAACP Awards.

TOUR DATES

8/9 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

8/13 Washington, DC Howard Theatre

8/14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

8/16 Montreal, QC Beanfield Theatre

8/17 Toronto, ON Opera House

8/19 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

8/20 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

8/22 Nashville, TN Eastside Bowl

8/25 Dallas, TX The Echo

8/26 Houston, TX House of Blues

9/18 San Diego, CA Humphreys by the Bay

9/19 Los Angeles, CA El Rey

9/24 Seattle, WA The Showbox

ABOUT ANDRA DAY:

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter, activist, and acclaimed actress Andra Day has been bearing her heart on the world’s stage for years. She was initially best known for her 2016 GRAMMY®- nominated behemoth, “Rise Up,” which amassed over 1 billion streams and an RIAA triple-platinum certification. And she’s performed alongside everyone from Stevie Wonder and the Obamas to Nick Jonas and Alicia Keys. In 2021, her feature-acting debut in the Lee Daniels-directed biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday (in which she starred as Holiday herself), earned her a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama and a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars. She also won a Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Visual Media and a BET Award for Best Actress. Since the film, she hasn’t slowed down, making appearances at The Golden Globes, The View, The Tonight Show, and The Daily Show, among others. What’s more, Andra continues to support causes close to her heart, and has worked with GiveDirectly, Public Counsel, and the Biden/Harris administration to name a few. Her album, CASSANDRA (cherith) is a soulful and timeless body of work that captures the artist’s essence and inimitable vocals.

Photo Credit: Myriam Santos

Comments